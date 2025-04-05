Why Marvel Can't Use Kingpin In Spider-Man 4, According To Vincent D'Onofrio

Even though Kingpin is oft-associated with Daredevil as one of his primary antagonists, the character actually made his debut in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50 back in 1967. As most hardcore Marvel fans are likely aware, Sony controls the movie rights to "Spider-Man" and his associated characters thanks to a deal struck decades ago. This was long before the MCU was a thing, and long before Marvel ever thought they might want to use these characters in movies they were producing.

The situation isn't dissimilar to what's been going on with Hulk for years, with Universal retaining the right to make solo movies with the character. That's why Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner has only appeared in team-up movies. In the case of Kingpin, it seems Marvel can only get away with using him in TV shows. For now, anyway.

At one point, Spider-Man couldn't appear in the MCU because Sony wanted to make its own movies. Then, wouldn't you know it, Sony cut a deal with Disney to allow Peter Parker to appear alongside the Avengers. Who's to say something similar couldn't happen with Kingpin? D'Onofrio suggested that if Sony and/or Marvel Studios want it to happen badly enough, it will happen:

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know? I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen. I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in...but who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is coming together as we speak with a July 2026 release date on the books. While no villain has been confirmed, we'll probably be learning more about that sooner rather than later. Just don't expect it to be Kingpin. That is, unless D'Onofrio is pulling an Andrew Garfiled on all of us and lying through his teeth. But don't bet on it.

"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming now on Disney+.