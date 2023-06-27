Julian Sands, Actor Known For Warlock, Boxing Helena, And Smallville, Has Died At 65
Julian Sands, the English actor known for his work in "Smallville" and "Warlock," has died at age 65.
"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement (via People). "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands."
Sands went missing while hiking Mount Baldy, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains of California northeast of Los Angeles, on January 13, 2023, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Law enforcement revealed that the search for Sands was hindered by inclement weather that occurred shortly after the actor went missing, which prevented helicopters and other search tactics. Sands' car was found in the area during the search, and according to The Independent, Sands' son Henry joined the efforts and retraced the route his father would have taken alongside an experienced climber.
Sands' legacy lives on
Julian Sands was perhaps best known for the film and television work he did throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His career started in the early 1980s, where he booked several supporting roles of note before landing the romantic lead in the 1985 film "A Room With a View."
After his success there, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in U.S. films — and hit the ground running. He went on to star in the "Warlock" films, as well as "Arachnaphobia," "Naked Lunch," "Boxing Helena," and "Leaving Las Vegas." He later became known for his work on "Smallville," a series about Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and his upbringing in Kansas ahead of his call to become Superman. Sands played a pivotal role, Kent's biological Kryptonian father Jor-El, and even returned to the series for the show's tenth and final season following the WB's merge with UPN to create The CW.
Most recently, Sands appeared in the 2021 drama "Benediction" and the action-thriller "The Survivalist," alongside John Malkovitch and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. He also had a starring role in a season 2 episode of Hulu and Blumhouse's "Into The Dark" series called "A Nasty Piece of Work" in 2019.
Sands was known for juggling both well-made and less polished films in his career, but has always managed to weave between them with a dedication and clear-cut love of the craft. He's one of those actors who, even if you don't know him by name, his performances and characters are unforgettable.
The actor leaves behind three children and will be sorely missed.