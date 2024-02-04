The Correct Order To Watch The Resident Evil Movies

This post contains spoilers for the "Resident Evil" film franchise.

Umbrella Corporation. The name will forever be associated with unsavory, downright evil acts within the "Resident Evil" universe, catalyzing the events that define the franchise. Although Capcom's "Resident Evil" games have their own set of canonical events concerning Umbrella Corp., the film adaptations that branched into their own universe also paint this multinational conglomerate in a rather infamous light. In every iteration, Umbrella is never up to any good: be it the manufacture and mass production of biological weaponry, or ushering a new race of virus-enhance monstrosities. At the end of the day, the "Resident Evil" films also fit the survival-horror mold, with a woman named Alice (Milla Jovovich) at the center of the horrors crafted by none other than Umbrella.

With six frenetic, action-packed entries and a promising franchise reboot in its arsenal, the "Resident Evil" film franchise is meant to be treated as an independent entity with little to no resemblance to the games. This approach allows for utmost creative license when it comes to enjoying fresh plotlines, and relieves the movie franchise from any anxiety of influence or unfavorable comparisons with a stellar video game monolith. Sure, some of the entries within the film franchise devolve into gibberish territory — introducing clones at the end of "Resident Evil: Extinction" was surely a choice — but this self-aware, silly vein makes some of these movies endearing and special.

As for 2021's "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," its faithfulness to the games has been a welcome change of pace, although the film failed to attain blockbuster status, unlike its predecessors. Let us approach the entries one at a time, and piece together the bonkers, delightfully messy adaptations of "Resident Evil," a franchise that is unlikely to die out anytime soon.