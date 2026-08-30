Henry Winkler Executive Produced One Of The Best Supernatural Sci-Fi Shows For Kids

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In the late 1990s, Disney and Henry Winkler teamed up to create "So Weird," which was essentially The Disney Channel's answer to "The X-Files." The show was produced by The Fonz himself and followed the exploits of a self-possessed, determined young girl as she traveled the United States aboard her musician mother's tour bus, encountering all manner of supernatural occurrences along the way. It was much darker than the standard Disney Channel fare of the time, but this was the '90s, and genuinely scary kids entertainment was par for the course.

I might be biased, but '90s kids TV really was unbeatable. For whatever reason, kids shows of the era weren't afraid to lean into darker themes and mature storylines that made an entire generation feel as if they weren't being talked down to by their on-screen heroes. It can be seen in everything from the film noir-inspired, dark deco vibes of "Batman: The Animated Series" to the many '90s kids horror shows that are still somehow scarier than you remember.

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?," "Goosebumps," "Tales from the Cryptkeeper;" heck, even the "Stranger Things"-like spooky sci-fi show "Eerie, Indiana" was consistently creepy in a way that made us all feel as if we probably shouldn't be allowed to watch. It was truly a golden age. But amidst the glut of shows collectively responsible for inducing many of our earliest nightmares, there were several less successful examples that were often just as good. Their ranks included the lesser-known R. L. Stine horror series "The Nightmare Room," which frequently matched the quality of Stine's best-known work. Then, there was "So Weird," Disney's attempt to ape the success of "Goosebumps" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"