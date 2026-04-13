This Forgotten '90s Sci-Fi Show With A Spooky Premise Has Major Stranger Things Vibes

When Matt and Ross Duffer's "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, it hooked Millennials and a healthy chunk of Gen Xers with its slathered-on nostalgia for 1980s pop culture. The sci-fi/horror series harkened back to the Amblin era, where movies and television shows about misfit kids getting into all kinds of misadventures were immensely popular. Some of these efforts were fun, one was a masterpiece ("E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"), but most were disposable.

"Stranger Things" remained a streaming smash for Netflix until its final episode went live on December 31, 2025, but it lost me early on due to too many '80s anachronisms and its try-hard attempts to keep Gen X viewers engaged. I grew up watching the genuine articles (good and bad) when they were new, and the Duffers, who were born in 1984, couldn't come close to capturing the vibe of the time.

To its credit, "Stranger Things" did make people nostalgic for 1980s media ... specifically, the kind that successfully hits that misfit adolescent mark. I paid a revisit to the Canadian sci-fi/fantasy show "Read All About It!" (a charmingly low-budget product of its time that doubled as an educational tool) and even flipped through some old "The Three Investigators" books (fun, but probably too dated for The Kids Today). And while I'm not a fan of "Stranger Things" in the least, I can't thank the Duffers enough for finally spurring me to rewatch the entirety of "Eerie, Indiana."

A short-lived NBC series created by José Rivera and Karl Schaefer, "Eerie, Indiana" is a clever, kid-friendly sci-fi/horror hybrid that earns its nerd bona-fides straight out of the gate with a pilot directed by Joe Dante. It deftly balances comedy with genuine scares, and it would've been a hit had the network not meddled with its appealing formula.