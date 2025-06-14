An Iconic Classic Movie Prop Makes A Stealthy Cameo In A Quirky Tom Hanks Comedy

Easter eggs have become far too commonplace in movies nowadays. It's gotten to the point that they distract viewers from paying attention to the story unfolding on the screen, because to get sucked into the emotion of a movie might cause you to miss a glancing reference to an obscure Marvel character or a deep Mario Kart cut — which, upon spying it, will allow you to laugh many decibels too loud so as to alert every single person in the theater that you are the knowingest knower who ever did know.

Before Easter eggs became a matter of competitive viewing, they were just innocuous bits of ephemera scattered in and around the frame that you might not notice until a subsequent viewing. Some directors invited their audiences to be on guard for obligatory bits (like Alfred Hitchcock and his cameos, the most inventive of which arrived in "Lifeboat"), but for the most part, they were wholly unexpected. And, oh yeah, we didn't call them Easter eggs. They were simply references or in-jokes for people who knew a little more than the average moviegoer. And no one had more fun packing the frame with familiar props and actors than Joe Dante.

Dante wasn't always subtle with his references. For example, he gave Robby the Robot from "Forbidden Planet" actual speaking lines (taken directly from the 1956 sci-fi classic) in "Gremlins", and went hog wild in the sequel with nods to films as disparate as "King Kong, "Marathon Man" and Busby Berkeley's "Dames." If you're wondering how this is different from the chock-a-block Easter eggs of, say, "A Minecraft Movie," that's easy: Dante is a master craftsman who actually loves movies and respects viewers enough to allow his films to entertain on multiple levels. This makes them eminently rewatchable. Much like a vintage Looney Tunes cartoon, certain gags that flew over your head as a kid land as you get older and learn more.

There's no better example of this than Dante's multiple references throughout his career to a film that is considered by many critics to be the greatest of all time. You've probably caught it in at least one of his movies (including his black comedy "The 'Burbs" starring Tom Hanks), but what you might not know is that he was using one of the actual props from the original production. And now, if you've got some seriously deep pockets, it could be yours.