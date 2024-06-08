Gremlins Almost Cast Tom Hanks, But Not In The Role You'd Think

Tom Hanks was a television star in 1982 and, 42 years ago, if what you really wanted was to be a movie star, that was a problem.

Actors had made the transition from small-screen success to big-screen stardom before, but Hanks' claim to fame was as one-half of the cross-dressing duo living in an all-women's apartment building on the ABC sitcom "Bosom Buddies." Though the show was initially a hit, the gimmick quickly wore thin, and Hanks found himself back on the casting market.

Post-"Bosom Buddies," Hanks' sole film credit was in the 1980 slasher flick "He Knows You're Alone," and, to his credit, he was so charismatic that the filmmakers opted not to kill him off onscreen. Still, that's not much to hang your hat on, nor was, unfortunately, two years of mild television notoriety. The biggest sitcom stars of the 1970s roughly in Hanks' age range (e.g. Henry Winkler, John Ritter, and Robin Williams) were getting star vehicle shots but failing to deliver an audience commensurate with their TV fame. So Hanks read for whatever was available.

And in 1983, one of these parts was in a Steven Spielberg-produced horror-comedy called "Gremlins." Spielberg was red-hot coming off his 1982 with "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" and producing/writing "Poltergeist," so this had to be considered a plum leading man role, right? It was, but the production might've liked Hanks more for a different part.