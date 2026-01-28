Netflix's Most-Watched Shows Of 2025 Prove Why It Won The Streaming Wars
But the real winner of the war — the colossus that stands astride the streaming industry — was Netflix. The proof is in the pudding now. As reported by Variety, six of the 10 most-watched streaming shows were original Netflix productions. They occupy the top three spots. The war is over, and Netflix remains the champion.
Netflix put out six of the 10 most-watched streaming TV shows of 2025
According to Variety, referring to the Nielsen charts, the three most watched original TV shows of 2025 were the sci-fi horror series "Stranger Things," the dystopian drama "Squid Game," and the "Addams Family" spin-off "Wednesday."
"Stranger Things," as most readers might know, is a nostalgia-driven series about kids in the 1980s discovering a portal to a dangerous dimension populated by demons. The first season initially debuted in 2016, but years-long gaps began to appear between seasons as the show's stars became busy on other projects thanks to their newfound fame. The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" dropped at the end of 2025, and it attracted an enormous audience. Over the year, "Stranger Things" racked up an impressive 39.54 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States, with 25.1 billion of those, as Variety pointed out, coming from the fifth season alone. Despite production delays, "Stranger Things" never lost its fans.
The South Korean import "Squid Game" was in second place after "Stranger Things," but its numbers were far lower. With 22 episodes to its name, the show racked up only 22.41 billion minutes in 2025. That's nothing to sneeze at, of course, but it's a far cry from the "Stranger Things" juggernaut. Both "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things," however, had the audience-grabbing advantage of unveiling their final seasons in 2025. That meant they were essentially providing grand finales, and viewers turned out in droves.
"Wednesday," meanwhile, racked up over 20 billion minutes of viewing time over the same frame. That feat was actually a little more impressive, as it only has two seasons and 16 episodes to fall back on right now.
How did Netflix do it?
"Wednesday" is unique among the above three titles in that it had the strongest pedigree going in. The show, as mentioned, is a spin-off of "The Addams Family" and had blockbuster director Tim Burton at the helm. "Stranger Things" also had celebrities involved — most notably Winona Ryder — but "Wednesday" was recognizable I.P. Perhaps that, along with a viral dance trend, pushed "Wednesday" up the charts.
And Netflix's victories don't end there. The series "Ginny & Georgia," with 30 episodes, was the sixth most-watched series. "The Night Agent," Netflix's FBI-based thriller series, came in at eighth. And Netflix scorched the Earth with the popularity of "Love is Blind," a dating reality show where contestants try to form romantic connections without ever seeing their potential mates. (They communicate in, essentially, phone booths.) That series asw the ninth-most-watched series on streaming in 2025.
Netflix can technically even claim a seventh spot on the top 10 list, as it broadcasted the children's show "Gabby's Dollhouse." That series, though, is also on Prime Video, and its numbers, as reported by Variety, seem to come from both Netflix and Prime combined.
Overall, though, Netflix seems to have won the war because of its diversity. None of its hits are anything like any of its others. There is something for everyone. Netflix likely won the Streaming Wars because it behaved like a regular TV network. There's a lot to choose from.
As for non-Netflix shows in 2025's top 10, one can look to Paramount+'s "Landman" in the #4 spot. Prime Video similarly claimed the #5 spot with "Reacher," based on the successful Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child. And, perhaps embarrassingly, Peacock squeaked into the #7 spot with its lascivious dating series "Love Island USA."
Yeah, Netflix won this war.