Netflix's Most-Watched Shows Of 2025 Prove Why It Won The Streaming Wars

[Taking a long drag on a cigarette] Yeah. Yeah, I was there. For the streaming wars. I remember all of it. I remember seeing every single studio launching its own service. I remember websites getting in on the game. I remember the bizarre, cockeyed optimism of the industry, the thought that audiences for streaming media would do nothing but grow and grow without end. I remember the pandemic locking everyone inside and forcing them to subscribe to every service, only further bolstering that industry optimism.

[Taking a shot of whiskey] I remember Quibi. I remember CNN+. I remember Facebook Watch. I remember YouTube Red. I remember PlayStation Vue. I remember HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO Max, and just Max. I remember Crackle, and all the other casualties. I remember when Paramount+ had six "Star Trek" shows running simultaneously. I remember it all. I see the Quibi logo whenever I shut my eyes, man.

[Turning to you on my barstool] And I remember the fall. I remember the end of the war. Thanks to the end of the pandemic quarantines and the industry-rattling talent strikes of 2023, everything came crashing down. Streaming services either shuttered or began massively curtailing production on original shows and movies. Only a few giants survived. Apple TV and Prime Video were safe, as they had massive computer and delivery industries (respectively) recouping any losses.

But the real winner of the war — the colossus that stands astride the streaming industry — was Netflix. The proof is in the pudding now. As reported by Variety, six of the 10 most-watched streaming shows were original Netflix productions. They occupy the top three spots. The war is over, and Netflix remains the champion.

[Stomps out cigarette] And that is that.