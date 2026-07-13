What Evil Dead Burn's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

The "Evil Dead" franchise continues to assert itself as viable 45 years later. Franchise creator Sam Raimi may have thought "Evil Dead" was a stupid, terrible title at the time but here we are with the sixth entry in the series, "Evil Dead Burn," in theaters now and doing respectable business at the box office. While it's not going to break any records, "Burn" has at the very least reassured Warner Bros. and the producers that this franchise still has gas in the tank.

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek, who previously helmed the killer spider creature feature "Infested," the latest "Evil Dead" pulled in $13.7 million on its opening weekend domestically. That was good enough for fourth place on the charts. Disney's "Moana" flopped at the box office with a $43 million debut, but still managed to take the number one spot. In any event, "Evil Dead Burn" was going for a very different crowd and found enough of that crowd to get by. Overseas, the R-rated, ultra-gory horror flick added $13.3 million, giving it a $27 million global start.

The movie centers on Alice (Souheila Yacoub), who, after the unexpected loss of her husband, seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home following the funeral. However, one by one, they are transformed into Deadites, which turns the gathering into a family reunion from hell.

Even though Vanicek's take on the franchise posted a seemingly so-so opening, it carries a relatively modest $20 million production budget. That being the case, it's still going to look like a wise investment for Warner Bros. when all's said and done. Especially since this is the sort of title that will have a great deal of VOD/streaming value.