Disney Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne In Avengers: Doomsday
Slowly, but surely, "Avengers: Doomsday" is coming into focus. Marvel Studios and Disney are playing this one close to the chest, being very deliberate about how and when they decide to reveal the much-anticipated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the world. Now, though it wasn't necessarily intended to be shown to the world at large, Marvel has unveiled Doctor Doom's throne.
DOCTOR DOOM THRONE IN CRYSTAL CLEAR QUALITY pic.twitter.com/ikAHFnzxbT
— em (@drdoomarchive) July 9, 2026
First HD look at the Doctor Doom's Throne in Avengers Doomsday pic.twitter.com/7Og2hMqJsE
— Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) July 8, 2026
Pictures have begun to circulate on social media of Doom's throne, which is being put on display at BilibiliWorld 2026 in Shanghai. It is admittedly a pretty grand display, one befitting one of Marvel's greatest villains ever and a character who hasn't truly been given justice on the big screen before. For sure, the "Fantastic Four" movies have gotten a lot wrong about Doctor Doom over the years. So, the hope is that Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Tony Stark in the MCU, can bring some gravitas to the role and finally do it right. At the very least, this is a throne befitting a king.
For that reason, Marvel has been playing it very coy when it comes to revealing RDJ's Victor von Doom to the world. Some recent promotional artwork for "Doomsday" offered our best look yet at Downey as Doctor Doom, but that was hardly official. Indeed, at this stage in the game, these reveals come at a premium. For more casual fans, some pictures of a throne may not mean that much. But for more feverish MCU fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of the Avengers to the big screen as they face their greatest threat yet, this throne isn't insignificant.
Avengers: Doomsday may soon reveal itself to the world
Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who previously directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," are returning to the MCU to helm "Doomsday." The duo will also direct "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is due to hit theaters in 2028 and will bring the Multiverse Saga to a close.
To date, Marvel has released four trailers for "Avengers: Doomsday." All of them were relatively brief, focusing on specific sets of characters who will appear in the movie. This includes the X-Men, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four. The trailers didn't reveal much by way of the plot, which has been kept tightly under wraps up to this point. But we'll probably learn more sooner rather than later.
San Diego Comic-Con is taking place later this month, and it's highly likely that Marvel Studios will use the opportunity to showcase a full "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer. And even if that doesn't happen, the promotional train will undoubtedly be leaving the station before too long, seeing as "Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" are both set to release on the same day in December (dubbed "Dunesday").
Disney is facing a high-profile showdown at the box office, in other words, with "Dune: Part Three" has already revealed several trailers. Plus, the latter has the benefit of IMAX screens, which puts Marvel at a disadvantage. That's why Disney has launched an IMAX competitor called Infinity Vision (which raises some questions). In any event, it's time to start building some hype beyond social media leaks. More official reveals should be coming our way soon, so stay tuned.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.