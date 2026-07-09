Disney Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne In Avengers: Doomsday

Slowly, but surely, "Avengers: Doomsday" is coming into focus. Marvel Studios and Disney are playing this one close to the chest, being very deliberate about how and when they decide to reveal the much-anticipated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the world. Now, though it wasn't necessarily intended to be shown to the world at large, Marvel has unveiled Doctor Doom's throne.

DOCTOR DOOM THRONE IN CRYSTAL CLEAR QUALITY pic.twitter.com/ikAHFnzxbT — em (@drdoomarchive) July 9, 2026

First HD look at the Doctor Doom's Throne in Avengers Doomsday pic.twitter.com/7Og2hMqJsE — Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) July 8, 2026

Pictures have begun to circulate on social media of Doom's throne, which is being put on display at BilibiliWorld 2026 in Shanghai. It is admittedly a pretty grand display, one befitting one of Marvel's greatest villains ever and a character who hasn't truly been given justice on the big screen before. For sure, the "Fantastic Four" movies have gotten a lot wrong about Doctor Doom over the years. So, the hope is that Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Tony Stark in the MCU, can bring some gravitas to the role and finally do it right. At the very least, this is a throne befitting a king.

For that reason, Marvel has been playing it very coy when it comes to revealing RDJ's Victor von Doom to the world. Some recent promotional artwork for "Doomsday" offered our best look yet at Downey as Doctor Doom, but that was hardly official. Indeed, at this stage in the game, these reveals come at a premium. For more casual fans, some pictures of a throne may not mean that much. But for more feverish MCU fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of the Avengers to the big screen as they face their greatest threat yet, this throne isn't insignificant.