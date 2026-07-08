Two The Pitt Season 2 Actors Earned Emmy Nominations Without Any Studio Support

After "The Pitt" Season 2 continued to turn empathy and competency into great TV, no one was shocked to learn that the addictive, high-stakes medical drama earned a whopping 25 nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. While some so-called "fans" of "The Pitt" have continued to prove that it's possible to be bad at watching a TV show, voters in the television industry at large recognize it as the stunning achievement it is. In the acting categories, as expected, last year's winners like Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy were all nominated again (with Hatosy shifting from the Guest Actor to the Supporting Actor category), as were Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, and Gerran Howell.

But the big story comes from the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series category. Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober pulled off one of awards season's most satisfying underdog victories, landing Primetime Emmy nominations in the guest acting drama categories by betting on themselves. Allen appeared as Roxie Hamler, a terminal cancer patient who arrives at the titular emergency room in excruciating pain, having made peace with ending her suffering. Across six devastating episodes, Roxie becomes one of Season 2's emotional centerpieces, giving Allen the kind of showcase actors dream about — and viewers don't soon forget. Yet, when HBO Max finalized its Emmy submissions, Allen wasn't among the network's 14 performers entered for consideration. Meanwhile, the seasoned character actor Kober (who's spent over four decades popping up in everything from cult favorites to prestige dramas) played Dr. Robby's philosophical biker pal Duke Ekins, whose laid-back demeanor masked an alarming medical problem. He was also not submitted by HBO Max.

Instead, both actors submitted themselves — as is allowed — and it paid off, earning them nominations alongside HBO Max's official submissions.