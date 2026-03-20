One Of The Pitt Season 2's Most Touching Storylines Focuses On A Divisive Topic

Spoilers follow.

Throughout season 2 of "The Pitt," Fiona Dourif's Dr. Cassie McKay spends a lot of time with one particular patient, Roxie Hamler (Brittany Allen), who's grappling with a terminal cancer diagnosis and in quite a lot of pain. This storyline finally reaches its apex in the sophomore season's tenth episode, "4:00 P.M.," as Cassie makes Roxie comfortable during her final moments, opening and closing the episode by caring for a woman who doesn't want to return home as she's well aware of her fate.

The Emmy-winning medical drama is extremely careful in the way that it handles Roxie's story, especially after she ends up in the ER when she suffers a seizure at home that results in a broken leg. That's when Cassie learns about Roxie's overarching illness and also learns that night shift nurse Lena Handzo, whom we met in the show's first season and who's played by Lesley Boone, is Roxie's "death doula."

Ultimately, it becomes clear that Roxie has no interest in going back home, where she awaits her passing, largely because of the pain caused by her broken leg in addition to the pain caused by her terminal lung cancer. (Because of her injury, Roxie can now no longer walk.) It's genuinely devastating to see Roxie in so much pain, and even as she says goodbye to her children in "4:00 P.M.," it's unexpectedly resonant to see her come to terms with her passing and be given the opportunity to do so peacefully.

While Cassie increasing Roxie's morphine to manage her pain may or may not qualify, to some, as "physician assisted death," there's little question that "The Pitt" is broaching this fraught topic with this episode. As with the other real-life issues it tackles, it does so with care, consideration, and a lot of heart.