One Of The Pitt Season 2's Most Touching Storylines Focuses On A Divisive Topic
Spoilers follow.
Throughout season 2 of "The Pitt," Fiona Dourif's Dr. Cassie McKay spends a lot of time with one particular patient, Roxie Hamler (Brittany Allen), who's grappling with a terminal cancer diagnosis and in quite a lot of pain. This storyline finally reaches its apex in the sophomore season's tenth episode, "4:00 P.M.," as Cassie makes Roxie comfortable during her final moments, opening and closing the episode by caring for a woman who doesn't want to return home as she's well aware of her fate.
The Emmy-winning medical drama is extremely careful in the way that it handles Roxie's story, especially after she ends up in the ER when she suffers a seizure at home that results in a broken leg. That's when Cassie learns about Roxie's overarching illness and also learns that night shift nurse Lena Handzo, whom we met in the show's first season and who's played by Lesley Boone, is Roxie's "death doula."
Ultimately, it becomes clear that Roxie has no interest in going back home, where she awaits her passing, largely because of the pain caused by her broken leg in addition to the pain caused by her terminal lung cancer. (Because of her injury, Roxie can now no longer walk.) It's genuinely devastating to see Roxie in so much pain, and even as she says goodbye to her children in "4:00 P.M.," it's unexpectedly resonant to see her come to terms with her passing and be given the opportunity to do so peacefully.
While Cassie increasing Roxie's morphine to manage her pain may or may not qualify, to some, as "physician assisted death," there's little question that "The Pitt" is broaching this fraught topic with this episode. As with the other real-life issues it tackles, it does so with care, consideration, and a lot of heart.
Physician assisted death is a massively controversial topic in the United States ... and even abroad
As of this writing, physician-assisted death — or, as it's commonly referred to, "MAiD," which stands for "medical assistance in dying" — is legal in 11 U.S. states, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington D.C., and Washington State. It's also legal in some foreign countries like Switzerland, Spain, Luxembourg, and even all of the states in Australia. Still, it's not without controversy. The American Medical Association has taken a very firm stance against it, in fact; on a page about the topic on the organization's official website, the AMA states, "Physician-assisted suicide is fundamentally incompatible with the physician's role as healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks."
This is, however, something that's been addressed recently across a number of respected publications. In December 2025, The New York Times ran an extensive piece on patients who suffered from ailments ranging from chronic pain to ALS to cancer, explaining why they sought what advocates of MAiD call "death with dignity." In February 2026, New York Magazine ran a piece focusing on Jeremy Boal, an advocate for the practice who was instrumental in getting the Medical Aid in Dying Act passed by the state's governor Kathy Hochul. These stories are difficult to read, without question ... but they're important.
I am, by no means, an expert in this field. Here's what I will say. This topic is unbelievably fraught and complicated, and it also feels extraordinarily personal. That's why I find "The Pitt's" approach to be both narratively effective and emotionally poignant; it all comes down to Roxie's choice.
The way The Pitt approaches Roxie Hamler's particular case is devastating, emotional, and deeply moving
Roxie's terminal diagnosis is heartbreaking ... and it's made even more crushing when Roxie opens up to Cassie about how any of this even came to be. "I don't even know what hurts more — the cancer or knowing I'm never gonna see my sons grow up. It feels like a cruel joke," she shares. "Why give me children and a husband I adore if you're just gonna take them away from me? For what? F**king lung cancer. I didn't even smoke."
In "4:00 P.M.," we watch Roxie pass on loving words of wisdom to her children — as her older son loiters outside, unable to watch his mother suffer, she cuddles her younger boy and tells him, "We'll always be connected, no matter what" — but Cassie also has to console fourth-year medical student Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez) as they watch Roxie approach the end of her life. "It's hard seeing your patients die. But as professionals, we have to create emotional boundaries for ourselves," Cassie tells Javadi. "It's not about us, it's about them." Though Javadi tearfully notes that Roxie is "so calm," Cassie simply says, "She's had a long time to prepare for this moment."
Again, I completely understand that this topic is mired in controversy. Something I find truly admirable about "The Pitt," though, is its bold willingness to discuss real-life problems and events, from the devastating mass shooting in season 1 to a reference to the very real Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh to other season 2 storylines like a woman receiving an exam after being sexually assaulted. "The Pitt" even changes the way some Americans look at healthcare ... so maybe Roxie's storyline can make a difference to some viewers.