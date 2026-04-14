The Pitt Season 2: Why Robby's Friend Duke Looks So Familiar
Well into its second season, "The Pitt" remains one of modern television's great success stories. As an old-school, annual, intense medical TV drama, it has defied a lot of the logic regarding what does and does not work in the age of streaming. Much of that can be attributed to Noah Wyle, who stars as the beloved Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in addition to serving as a producer, a writer, and a director on the show. But just as beloved are Robby's various patients and co-workers, including his motorcycle mechanic and buddy, Duke Ekins.
It also helps that "The Pitt" is a comparatively realistic examination of the daily challenges healthcare workers face, as filtered through the lens of a series about the frontline medical experts working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. This is the same reason "The Pitt" doesn't have a score, allowing it to better immerse viewers in its setting's chaos. Indeed, Duke himself gets a taste of that chaos when he spends hours in season 2 waiting in the titular medical center as a result of Robby's concerns about his health.
A little rough around the edges, Duke gradually proves to be the kind of charming and compassionate person that Robby needs in his life. Meanwhile, those watching at home are almost certainly familiar with the man who plays him: character actor Jeff Kober.
While Mr. Kober might not be a household name, he's got a wildly impressive resume spanning more than four decades in the business. As for where you've seen him before? That's where things get tricky, as the man has more than 150 acting credits to his name. What's more, he's appeared in works ranging all the way from "General Hospital" to "The Walking Dead" and a whole lot more in-between.
The Pitt's Jeff Kober is a very accomplished character actor
Jeff Kober got his start in the mid-1980s starring in shows like "V," "MacGyver," and "Falcon Crest," among others. Episodic television has been a staple of his career ever since, with the actor appearing in one-offs or short stings on popular series as different as "The X-Files" and "Bosh" over time. He really has been everywhere and done so much.
Even so, Kober scored one of his most notable previous small screen roles on another medical show — namely, "General Hospital," one of the longest-running TV show franchises of all-time. After coming aboard in 2020, he would go on to portray Cyrus Renault in hundreds of episodes of the storied soap opera. Along with that and "The Pitt," he's appeared in not one but two other major medical shows in the forms of "Chicago Med" and, perhaps most importantly, "E.R."
Horror fans, on the other hand, might well know Kober for his turn on "The Walking Dead" as Joe, the leader of the marauder group The Claimers (who were major antagonists in season 4). And while Joe didn't necessarily suffer one of the most upsetting deaths in "The Walking Dead," he still had a pretty memorable one, leaving his mark after just four episodes.
This is all truly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kober's career, which also includes his role as Jacob Hale Jr. on "Sons of Anarchy." And we haven't even gotten to the movies he's been in yet, like "Sully," "The Hills Have Eyes 2," and "Tank Girl." Basically, it's no wonder that Kober has become one of those "I recognize him" guys whenever he shows up.
"The Pitt" is streaming now on HBO Max.