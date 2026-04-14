The Pitt Season 2: Why Robby's Friend Duke Looks So Familiar

Well into its second season, "The Pitt" remains one of modern television's great success stories. As an old-school, annual, intense medical TV drama, it has defied a lot of the logic regarding what does and does not work in the age of streaming. Much of that can be attributed to Noah Wyle, who stars as the beloved Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in addition to serving as a producer, a writer, and a director on the show. But just as beloved are Robby's various patients and co-workers, including his motorcycle mechanic and buddy, Duke Ekins.

It also helps that "The Pitt" is a comparatively realistic examination of the daily challenges healthcare workers face, as filtered through the lens of a series about the frontline medical experts working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. This is the same reason "The Pitt" doesn't have a score, allowing it to better immerse viewers in its setting's chaos. Indeed, Duke himself gets a taste of that chaos when he spends hours in season 2 waiting in the titular medical center as a result of Robby's concerns about his health.

A little rough around the edges, Duke gradually proves to be the kind of charming and compassionate person that Robby needs in his life. Meanwhile, those watching at home are almost certainly familiar with the man who plays him: character actor Jeff Kober.

While Mr. Kober might not be a household name, he's got a wildly impressive resume spanning more than four decades in the business. As for where you've seen him before? That's where things get tricky, as the man has more than 150 acting credits to his name. What's more, he's appeared in works ranging all the way from "General Hospital" to "The Walking Dead" and a whole lot more in-between.