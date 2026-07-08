The New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Isn't Even Out Yet And Paramount Has Already Betrayed It
The first trailer for the very first feature-length animated film based on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally here.
The much-anticipated first look at one of the most anticipated movies of 2026 brings back Aang and the rest of the gang as adults. After the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" changed TV forever with its blend of epic-scale high fantasy, vast worldbuilding, and Asian-inspired mythology and martial arts, seeing the team grow up in a big-budget production is spectacular.
The trailer (on YouTube) looks like a proper movie, not just a glorified feature-length TV episode (unlike, say, "The Mandalorian and Grogu"). There's the discovery of another airbender, which would change the world of the show forever. There are big set pieces, plenty of humor and banter, and beautiful animation courtesy of Flying Bark Productions and Studio Mir. Truly, this seems to be the movie that "Avatar" fans have been waiting decades to see.
Unfortunately, Paramount has already betrayed what could have easily been their biggest movie of 2026. Despite the movie being announced way back in 2021, fans are only now getting their first look at it. Not just a first trailer, but the first official images beyond just some concept art. That wouldn't be an issue if the movie were being released next year, or even toward the very end of the year. Instead, "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" is getting dumped on Paramount+ in just over two weeks, on July 25, 2026. This is a monumental fumble on the part of Paramount, and a betrayal of the franchise and its fans.
The Avatar movie is being unceremoniously dumped
Originally, "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" was set to be released in October of 2025, but was delayed to January 2026 and then to October of 2026. In December of 2025, however, Paramount announced it was canceling the film's theatrical release and moving it to Paramount+, without confirming a release date.
It bears repeating, too, that "Avatar Aang" was hit by a devastating leak earlier this summer, with the entire movie released online before a single official clip was available. Rather than caving in and releasing the film then, or at the very least posting a trailer so fans could support the official release, Paramount remained silent. Even now, it seems Paramount has just decided to cut its losses and move the release of "Avatar Aang" from October to July, releasing the film following a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con.
As stupid as this approach may seem, it is not entirely surprising, given that Paramount butchered its animation legacy last year. The studio canceled not just popular shows but huge franchises out of nowhere. It is a trend that's been hitting Hollywood in recent years of legacy studios being led by media moguls unfamiliar with cinema, who see animation as disposable, as lesser than. It's the same approach that led to David Zaslav decimating the Warner Bros. animation legacy, canceling projects left and right, and even removing original Looney Tunes shorts from Warner Bros.' own streaming platform. This is a horrendous time for animators at big studios, and a huge shame for the newly launched Avatar Studios, whose first project is just being dumped rather than getting the star treatment it deserved.
"Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" will be available to stream on Paramount+ on July 25, 2026