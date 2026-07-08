The New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Isn't Even Out Yet And Paramount Has Already Betrayed It

The first trailer for the very first feature-length animated film based on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally here.

The much-anticipated first look at one of the most anticipated movies of 2026 brings back Aang and the rest of the gang as adults. After the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" changed TV forever with its blend of epic-scale high fantasy, vast worldbuilding, and Asian-inspired mythology and martial arts, seeing the team grow up in a big-budget production is spectacular.

The trailer (on YouTube) looks like a proper movie, not just a glorified feature-length TV episode (unlike, say, "The Mandalorian and Grogu"). There's the discovery of another airbender, which would change the world of the show forever. There are big set pieces, plenty of humor and banter, and beautiful animation courtesy of Flying Bark Productions and Studio Mir. Truly, this seems to be the movie that "Avatar" fans have been waiting decades to see.

Unfortunately, Paramount has already betrayed what could have easily been their biggest movie of 2026. Despite the movie being announced way back in 2021, fans are only now getting their first look at it. Not just a first trailer, but the first official images beyond just some concept art. That wouldn't be an issue if the movie were being released next year, or even toward the very end of the year. Instead, "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" is getting dumped on Paramount+ in just over two weeks, on July 25, 2026. This is a monumental fumble on the part of Paramount, and a betrayal of the franchise and its fans.