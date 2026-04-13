Avatar: Footage From Paramount's Aang Movie Leaks Online

It's a tough time to be a fan of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." First, the Netflix live-action adaptation left a lot to be desired. Then, Paramount announced that the upcoming feature-length animated sequel to the beloved cartoon, titled "Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender," will be skipping theaters and going straight to streaming.

Now, another tragedy has struck the "Avatar" franchise (no, not that one). Over the weekend, a Twitter user claimed they were accidentally sent the entire "Aang, The Last Airbender" film via email. To prove it, they posted two whole clips from the unreleased feature. Because Paramount has not released even a single official image, there was no way for fans to know whether the clips were real or not, but the leaked videos racked up a considerable number of views. The user even threatened to livestream the entire film if Paramount didn't release a trailer within the next couple of days.

Though the clips have since been taken down from X/Twitter, the damage is done. This situation illustrates the continuing and increasing lack of security and moderation on Twitter. What's more, the clips not only revealed the new art style for the film, and the new voice actors for Zuko and the main Gaang (as in Avatar gang), but they even show what appear to be crucial plot moments and reveal the characters played by Dave Bautista and Taika Waititi.

Paramount hasn't yet released a statement. Still, this undoubtedly isn't good news for a film the studio has purposely kept hidden from audiences — despite its release being less than six months away.