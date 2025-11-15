Paramount Is The Latest Studio To Butcher Its Animation Legacy, And You Should Be Infuriated

Deadline has reported that Paramount and Nickelodeon decided to cancel "Dora," the latest iteration of the "Dora the Explorer" franchise, and also "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the spinoff and sequel to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Though these may not be the most successful or popular versions of Dora and the Turtles, these are nevertheless two hugely influential and prosperous franchises in animation history. One is a Spanish speaking icon that has helped millions learn a second language, while the other is coming off a hit movie that is getting a sequel.

The news comes, unsurprisingly, as part of a studio-wide restructuring at Paramount that's the inevitable result of its merger with Skydance, which has already resulted in some truly vile things for American media — from caving to convicted felon Donald Trump in his "60 Minutes" lawsuit to the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." and much more.

As Deadline notes, Paramount is consolidating all its linear networks, including Nickelodeon, into a single TV Media division under the corporation. The company defended the dual cancellations by saying it's "actively exploring third-party licensing opportunities for both series," but the fourth season of "Dora" is still expected to air on Paramount+ and Nick Jr., the fate of the already-completed fifth season is unknown. Moreover, Paramount's TV Media division chief tried to excuse the decision by claiming they will "focus on a more curated slate" that leans on franchises. Are "Dora" and the" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" not franchises that have hit with audiences for decades?

This feels like just another excuse to butcher the animation library of a legacy studio, sadly part of an epidemic that's been plaguing Hollywood for the last few years.