The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender Recast Zuko, But True Fans Know To Chill Out About It
It's been 20 years since "Avatar: The Last Airbender" revolutionized TV, and now the franchise is expanding. We've had comics and novels for a while now, with fantastic stories that expand the world of "Avatar" and paint a picture of different eras and different reincarnations of the titular master of all four elements. But now we're going back to the screen, both big and small, with a new sequel series as well as a movie, "The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender."
Directed by Lauren Montgomery, who worked as a storyboard artist in season 3 of the show, and then as a supervising producer on the entirety of "The Legend of Korra," details on "The Legend of Aang" are scarce, but we do know it is a set after the original series, but before "Korra," following the main cast as young adults. Studio Mir will return to work on the animation alongside Flying Bark Productions, which is great given Mir's familiarity with the franchise.
As much as there has been excitement over the new project, some fans are worried, primarily because of the recasting of every main character from the original series. We know Eric Nam will be the new voice of Aang, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza will play Katara and Sokka, and Dionne Quan is the new voice of Toph Beifong. After it was reported that Steven Yeun was joining the cast earlier this year, show creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko confirmed to IGN that Yeun will actually be the new voice of Fire Lord Zuko. Yeun is replacing Dante Basco, who voiced the character in the original cartoon.
Yes, it sucks to see someone else take over a role that is so intrinsically connected to a voice actor, but not only does Dante Basco (as great an actor as he is) still sound as a teenager when he's nearly 50, real fans know to chill out — because no one is ever really gone in "Avatar."
Steven Yeun already played an important role in the Avatar franchise
Yeun is no stranger to the "Avatar" universe. He first joined the franchise when he played Avatar Wan in "The Legend of Korra." Wan was the very first Avatar, the first person to master all four elements by fusing with the spirit of light, Raava. The two-part episode where we meet Wan is amongst the finest episodes in the entire series, and a good part of the reason Wan remains so popular is due to Yeun's performance as the hotheaded Avatar with a heart of gold.
Those are the same qualities that made Zuko one of the most beloved animated characters of the 2000s, which Yeun can bring to the character in "The Legend of Aang."
Yes, a big reason why the cast of "Avatar" is being replaced is to better respect the ethnic and racial backgrounds of the characters — something that the animation industry has only really begun to barely deal with in the past few years. In the case of Basco, would he really want to be the one and only cast member to return to the franchise? Wouldn't it be weirder to have Zuko sound the same while everyone else was different?
Besides, this is not the first time "Avatar" characters have been recast. In addition to Uncle Iroh, a character that was recast when the original actor, Mako, passed away, "The Legend of Korra" brought back many characters with new voices. Toph Beifong was voiced by Kate Higgins in flashbacks and by Philece Sampler in the present day. D. B. Sweeney voiced adult Aang. Eva Marie Saint became the new voice of Katara. And, as for Zuko, he was already voiced by a different actor in the sequel series, with Bruce Davison replacing Basco as an aged former Fire Lord.
It makes sense that a movie set several years after the events of "The Last Airbender" would feature the characters with changed voices, even if it means new people stepping into the beloved roles.
Dante Basco can still return (again)
The thing about the recasting in "Avatar" is that this is still animation. Voice actors don't just play one role in a show, but often voice several characters, big and small. Even when "The Legend of Korra" brought back beloved characters with new actors, it still found space to bring back some members of the original "The Last Airbender" cast.
Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced Appa and Momo in "Avatar," returned in "The Legend of Korra" to voice the new animals, like Naga and Pabu. Additionally, he voiced one of the show's big villains, Tarrlok, in the first season. Grey DeLisle-Griffin, who voiced the terrifying Azula in the original show, returned in season three of "The Legend of Korra" as the evil waterbender Ming-Hua. Even if Toph was recast (twice), we still saw Michaela Jill Murphy, also known as Jessie Flower, return to the "Avatar" universe to voice another member of the Beifong family — Suyin Beifong, Toph's daughter, in flashbacks.
Then, of course, there is Basco himself. Those who are sad to learn that Basco is being replaced in "The Legend of Aang" should remember that he was already replaced in "The Legend of Korra," but also that he came back in that show. That's right. In case you somehow missed Basco's instantly recognizable voice, the actor also known as Rufio in "Hook" played Zuko's own grandson, General Iroh, in the first season of "Korra." In the case of Murphy and Basco, their return helped continue the legacy of their characters in their descendants. So who knows, perhaps there is space for them to return in future "Avatar" projects.