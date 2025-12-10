Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Already Has Fans Annoyed (And They Have A Point)

The original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the most beloved animated series of all time. Thus, when Netflix decided to enter the live-action "Last Airbender" game after a horrendously bad first attempt by M. Night Shyamalan, skepticism was high.

Unfortunately, the live-action TV show version of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," like Shyamalan's "Last Airbender" movie, has so far failed to capture the essence of the cartoon. Sure, the first season is faithful to the plot of the animated show, but as our own Jeremy Mathai put it in his review of season 1, it still feels like it's trying to "fit a round peg into a square hole" — forcing an inherently animated story into a bland, realistic world.

Now, with season 2 on the way, the issues with this remake seem to be growing exponentially. The season 2 trailer introduces the fan-favorite Toph (Miya Cech), but there's also something different about Aang (Gordan Cormier). It may be hard to notice, but if you concentrate really hard and maybe tilt your head or squint your eyes, you may notice that the titular Airbender looks considerably older.

Indeed, as soon as season 2's poster dropped, fans immediately took to social media to share their disbelief at how much more mature Cormier seems, so much so that he's no longer remotely convincing as the silly 12-year-old he's meant to be playing. One person joked that Aang "got that 'Stranger Things' aging," in reference to how the cast of Netflix's smash-hit show stopped looking like convincing teenagers years ago, while another individual compared Cormier as Aang to Carlos the "12-year-old" from "The Benchwarmers." There were also many people who (not unfairly) noted that Aang now appears to be more grown-up than everyone else in the show's main cast despite being the youngest.