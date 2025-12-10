Toph Arrives As Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2's First Trailer Answers A Major Question
The Aang Gang is finally back in (live-)action, but it's taken until now for arguably the most beloved member to finally make her grand appearance. Fans of the animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series have been waiting on pins and needles to see how the Netflix TV show adaptation would portray Toph, the blind and tough-as-nails Earthbender who went on to steal the spotlight several times over throughout the course of the original cartoon. While the casting of young actor Miya Cech certainly seemed promising enough, fans quickly raised concerns about the series aging Toph up compared to her animated counterpart. Luckily, it's safe to say those minor concerns will be put to rest now that we're finally seeing her in action — along with the burning question of how the show's creative team will depict her Earthbending "sight."
This morning, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which very much lives up to the "teaser" part of that phrase. Though we quickly catch up with our original trio of Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and (a much older-looking) Gordan Cormier as Aang, the footage is clearly Toph-centric from the start with her ongoing narration, the emphasis on Aang's training in Earthbending, and, of course, the money shot that introduces our favorite tomboy Earthbender and the nifty visuals showcasing how she sees (more like feels) the earth around her.
Check out the trailer above!
Will season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender win over more fans after a disappointing debut?
It's fair to say this show has a tricky task ahead of itself. Fans and critics alike weren't exactly won over by "Avatar: The Last Airbender" season 1 in 2024, which notoriously made some bizarre updates to the source material (see: Sokka's storyline) while simultaneously staying too rigidly faithful to the original cartoon. Can the writing team crack that tough (Toph?) nut this time around? That's certainly the hope, especially since the Netflix live-action adaptation has so much going for it. Just maybe don't think too hard about how much Gordan Cormier has grown since he filmed season 1.
Season 2 comes from writers and showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, who'll be taking over for original showrunner Albert Kim. As viewers well know, this next stage of the adventure follows swiftly on the heels of our trio's hard-fought (but somewhat Pyrrhic) win over the Fire Nation during the season 1 finale. With no choice but to lick their wounds and move on, their next move inevitably brings them to the realm of the Earth Kingdom — a key ally they'll need in their continuing battle against both the immediate threat of the vengeful Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu, who's barely glimpsed in the trailer) and the ultimate danger posed by Daniel Dae Kim's Fire Lord Ozai.
"The Last Airbender" season 2 will reach Netflix in early 2026. Its synopsis reads as follows:
In season 2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).