Toph Arrives As Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2's First Trailer Answers A Major Question

The Aang Gang is finally back in (live-)action, but it's taken until now for arguably the most beloved member to finally make her grand appearance. Fans of the animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series have been waiting on pins and needles to see how the Netflix TV show adaptation would portray Toph, the blind and tough-as-nails Earthbender who went on to steal the spotlight several times over throughout the course of the original cartoon. While the casting of young actor Miya Cech certainly seemed promising enough, fans quickly raised concerns about the series aging Toph up compared to her animated counterpart. Luckily, it's safe to say those minor concerns will be put to rest now that we're finally seeing her in action — along with the burning question of how the show's creative team will depict her Earthbending "sight."

This morning, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which very much lives up to the "teaser" part of that phrase. Though we quickly catch up with our original trio of Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and (a much older-looking) Gordan Cormier as Aang, the footage is clearly Toph-centric from the start with her ongoing narration, the emphasis on Aang's training in Earthbending, and, of course, the money shot that introduces our favorite tomboy Earthbender and the nifty visuals showcasing how she sees (more like feels) the earth around her.

Check out the trailer above!