Avatar Fans Aren't Happy About One Change To Netflix's Live-Action Toph
You're not going to believe this, but fans of a beloved original series are once again freaking out about changes made to an upcoming adaptation. No, I'm not talking about gamers and their complicated relationship with "The Last of Us" season 2 (although there's sure to be plenty where that came from in the weeks ahead). This time, the discourse de jour revolves around the second season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series and a somewhat unexpected new take on a fan-favorite character yet to be introduced: the Earthbender Toph.
Fans of the original Nickelodeon cartoon know that the Aang Gang wasn't complete until Book 2 of the series introduced Toph Beifong, the incredibly stubborn and initially off-putting hero voiced by actor Michaela Jill Murphy. Blind from birth but gifted with extraordinarily powerful abilities, she quickly won over fans and even became a key mentor for the Airbender Aang through a mix of her sheer tenacity and tomboyish charms. It's that last part, however, that's apparently stirring up a hornet's nest of controversy surrounding the next installment of the live-action show. Now played by young actor Miya Cech, our new Toph will apparently feel a bit different from the character viewers are familiar with ... and "Avatar" fans are responding pretty much exactly how you'd expect them to react. (Look no further than the indignant replies to The Direct's post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.)
While talking to The Direct (via io9) on the red carpet of her new film "Marshmallow," Cech opened up about her portrayal of the character. Not only will she be a bit older than her animated counterpart, aged up slightly from 12 years old to more closely reflect the actor (who's currently 18), but she'll also be somewhat more in touch with her own femininity. As Cech explained:
"My version of Toph is going to be a little older and slightly more feminine. I feel like I wanted to work into a very humanizing space for her because, you know, she was a cartoon."
This isn't the first change the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender has made from the original ... and it won't be the last
I'm sure the passionate fanbase will react very normally to the latest "Avatar: The Last Airbender" development. Having reviewed the first season of the Netflix show for /Film, I'm already on the record as feeling rather disappointed by this adaptation. Skeptics will likely point to the depiction of Sokka (Ian Ousley), which made waves by removing the character's penchant for misogyny directed towards his sister Katara (Kiawentiio) and robbing him of a fairly poignant arc involving growth and maturity. All that said, however, I can't help but think that this is an instance where we're allowed to extend some benefit of the doubt to the cast and crew of the upcoming second season.
Is this another instance of the show toning down yet another significant character trait, or something much less controversial? Yes, the original Toph was depicted as a quintessential tomboy figure in the Nickelodeon show. Covering up her emotional insecurities under a thick layer of snark, sarcasm, and an outwardly masculine-coded personality, she caused all sorts of conflict with Aang, Sokka (voiced by Jack DeSena), and especially Katara (Mae Whitman). But it's worth noting that the original series tackled this very topic in the popular "Tales of Ba Sing Se" episode, unpacking Toph's complex feelings regarding her feminine side with nuance and grace. Additionally, Cech goes on to reveal that she actually talked to original voice actor Michaela Jill Murphy and ended up on the exact same page:
"I have met Michaela who plays the voice of Toph, and I feel like we have both a very similar take in terms of process."
Something tells me this will end up being a whole lot of discourse for what amounts to very little actual controversy. Remember where you heard that first when season 2 finally arrives. No release date has been announced just yet, though Netflix has already confirmed "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will run for two more seasons.