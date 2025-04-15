Avatar Fans Aren't Happy About One Change To Netflix's Live-Action Toph

You're not going to believe this, but fans of a beloved original series are once again freaking out about changes made to an upcoming adaptation. No, I'm not talking about gamers and their complicated relationship with "The Last of Us" season 2 (although there's sure to be plenty where that came from in the weeks ahead). This time, the discourse de jour revolves around the second season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series and a somewhat unexpected new take on a fan-favorite character yet to be introduced: the Earthbender Toph.

Advertisement

Fans of the original Nickelodeon cartoon know that the Aang Gang wasn't complete until Book 2 of the series introduced Toph Beifong, the incredibly stubborn and initially off-putting hero voiced by actor Michaela Jill Murphy. Blind from birth but gifted with extraordinarily powerful abilities, she quickly won over fans and even became a key mentor for the Airbender Aang through a mix of her sheer tenacity and tomboyish charms. It's that last part, however, that's apparently stirring up a hornet's nest of controversy surrounding the next installment of the live-action show. Now played by young actor Miya Cech, our new Toph will apparently feel a bit different from the character viewers are familiar with ... and "Avatar" fans are responding pretty much exactly how you'd expect them to react. (Look no further than the indignant replies to The Direct's post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.)

Advertisement

While talking to The Direct (via io9) on the red carpet of her new film "Marshmallow," Cech opened up about her portrayal of the character. Not only will she be a bit older than her animated counterpart, aged up slightly from 12 years old to more closely reflect the actor (who's currently 18), but she'll also be somewhat more in touch with her own femininity. As Cech explained: