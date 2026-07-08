Why Dutton Ranch Wasn't Nominated At The 2026 Emmys
Having fixed the main issues "Yellowstone" fans have with "Marshals," "Dutton Ranch" has become the savior of the Taylor Sheridan-verse. Despite the prolific creator himself merely executive producing the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Dutton Ranch" has managed to strike the same balance between soapy melodrama and realism that made its predecessors such massive hits. You'd think, then, that the show would be in with a chance of an Emmy nomination in 2026. Unfortunately "Dutton Ranch" isn't actually eligible this year, simply due to the fact it hadn't aired enough episodes by the Television Academy's submission deadline.
In order to qualify for the 2026 Emmys, shows had to have aired six episodes prior to May 31, 2026. "Dutton Ranch" has only aired four of its nine Season 1 episodes prior to that date, making it ineligible for nominations. Season 1 will, however, be eligible for next year's awards, though by that point we may well have seen a second season materialize. According to TVLine, a source did confirm that Paramount plans to submit Season 1 for Emmy consideration next year, though with Season 2 in the offing, those plans could surely change.
"Dutton Ranch" sees Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprise the roles of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton respectively as they move from Montana to Texas in search of a new life. When the show debuted back in May 2026, Paramount claimed (via Deadline) that it had the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history. According to the streamer, "Dutton Ranch" generated 12.9 million views in the seven days following its May 15, 2026 premiere. It was no surprise, then, when we learned that "Dutton Ranch" would be returning for a second season. But whether it can break the Sheridan-verse Emmys curse remains to be seen.
Dutton Ranch has a lot working in its favor, but so do the other Taylor Sheridan shows
"Dutton Ranch" has plenty working in its favor. Aside from being beautifully-shot and well-written, the neo-Western features two Hollywood heavyweights in Ed Harris and Annette Bening, who play veterinarian Everett McKinney and 10 Petal Ranch owner Beulah Jackson respectively. Harris has two Golden Globes, four Oscar nominations, and an Emmy nomination to his name, while Bening has claimed two Golden Globes and earned five Oscar nominations in her time. What's more, while fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" has no idea what it's about, "Dutton Ranch" has been a much more focused and well-written return to the Taylor Sheridan-verse, which has thus far struggled to gain any attention from Emmy voters.
"Yellowstone" earned a single nomination for production design back in its third season, but was otherwise ignored by voters across all of its five seasons. Prequel series "1883" earned three nominations in technical categories, while fellow prequel series "1923" similarly landed just two nominations for production design and costumes. Elsewhere, Season 1 of Sheridan's oil drama "Landman" received Golden Globe nominations but failed to earn any recognition whatsoever from the Emmys. Other Sheridan shows have earned nominations in technical categories, but there's no doubt voters have mainly overlooked the writer's contributions to TV.
"Dutton Ranch" could change that. But not only will we have to wait until 2027 to find out, the show isn't actually all that different to other Sheridan series in terms of its performances and production values. Like "Landman" Season 1, it features stellar performances from veteran stars and consistently compelling writing that manages to strike an impressive balance between naturalistic drama and soap opera melodrama. If the Television Academy was unimpressed before, there's nothing to say they won't be again.
Taylor Sheridan doesn't care about Emmys
Taylor Sheridan hasn't minced words when it comes to critics, only recently telling The Bill Simmons podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) "You're not going to win no Emmys with me, but I'm not trying to win Emmys. That's not my goal. My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the s*** out of them, excite them." The "Yellowstone" creator previously told the New York Times that he believes critics "haven't responded to 'Yellowstone'" due to the fact he "break[s] a lot of story rules" and values entertainment over anything else.
That said, it's worth noting that most of Sheridan's series have actually enjoyed a warm reception from critics. Many accused "Yellowstone" of losing its way, but it's not as if the series struggled to earn decent reviews. Today it bears an average rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 3 even hitting 100% and Season 5 managing a very respectable 79%. Meanwhile, "Landman" Season 1 garnered a 78% critic score which it improved upon when Season 2 hit 83%. When Sheridan responds to critics, then, it seems to have more to do with those who've called out his writing of women and the lack of attention from the Emmys.
"Dutton Ranch" is in with a good chance of fixing that. The show certainly displays many of the Sheridanisms that have seemingly prevented his shows from earning Emmy nominations. But both Beth Dutton and Beulah Jackson are examples of complex, layered female characters that might just sway voters. What's more, the performances really are top-notch and with the ongoing positive reception to these series it's surely only a matter of time before the Emmys are forced to take notice.