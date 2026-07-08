Why Dutton Ranch Wasn't Nominated At The 2026 Emmys

Having fixed the main issues "Yellowstone" fans have with "Marshals," "Dutton Ranch" has become the savior of the Taylor Sheridan-verse. Despite the prolific creator himself merely executive producing the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Dutton Ranch" has managed to strike the same balance between soapy melodrama and realism that made its predecessors such massive hits. You'd think, then, that the show would be in with a chance of an Emmy nomination in 2026. Unfortunately "Dutton Ranch" isn't actually eligible this year, simply due to the fact it hadn't aired enough episodes by the Television Academy's submission deadline.

In order to qualify for the 2026 Emmys, shows had to have aired six episodes prior to May 31, 2026. "Dutton Ranch" has only aired four of its nine Season 1 episodes prior to that date, making it ineligible for nominations. Season 1 will, however, be eligible for next year's awards, though by that point we may well have seen a second season materialize. According to TVLine, a source did confirm that Paramount plans to submit Season 1 for Emmy consideration next year, though with Season 2 in the offing, those plans could surely change.

"Dutton Ranch" sees Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprise the roles of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton respectively as they move from Montana to Texas in search of a new life. When the show debuted back in May 2026, Paramount claimed (via Deadline) that it had the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history. According to the streamer, "Dutton Ranch" generated 12.9 million views in the seven days following its May 15, 2026 premiere. It was no surprise, then, when we learned that "Dutton Ranch" would be returning for a second season. But whether it can break the Sheridan-verse Emmys curse remains to be seen.