Star City's Season 1 Finale Twist Gives For All Mankind A Run For Its Money

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "Star City," "The Wolves."

Just when we thought the stakes couldn't possibly get any higher in "Star City," the Cold War thriller set concurrently with the first season of "For All Mankind," the Apple TV show went and dropped one hell of a bombshell on us. The Season 1 finale, titled "The Wolves," picks up where last week's action left off and confirms the biggest twist of the series thus far: The Venus mission carrying the trio of Sasha Polivanov (Solly McLeod), Valya Mironov (Adam Nagaitis), and Lakshmi Chadha (Priya Kansara) remains intact. That's despite Star City's attempted sabotage once Valya's traitorous actions came to light and our previous assumptions that the entire Venera 7 spacecraft subsequently blew up in a fiery explosion. Instead, they are currently on their way back to Earth ... but, as we quickly learn in flashbacks, not everything went according to plan.

The 1970s-set storyline deals follows the now-retired Chief Designer (Rhys Ifans) and Sergei Nikulov (Josef Davies) as they frantically try to steer Venera 7 away from landing back home in Soviet-controlled territory. This would lead to the imprisonment and/or death of every cosmonaut on board, to spare Moscow the embarrassment of an unauthorized mission and the optics of a fugitive stowing away after being coerced into spying for the Americans. As it turns out, they need not have worried.

In the show's most ambitious flex yet, "Star City" stages a whopper of a space drama that results in Valya heroically sacrificing himself to get his crewmates home. If that sounds familiar, that's because "For All Mankind" just pulled off a similar trick in its Season 5 finale. Here, though, "Star City" resoundingly beats its parent series at its own game.