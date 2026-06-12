Star City Explores A Part Of Soviet History We Haven't Seen Before In Film [Exclusive]

T-minus 10 seconds until liftoff — of spoilers, that is — for Episode 4 of "Star City."

"Star City" is a welcome surprise. The prequel spin-off of "For All Mankind" takes the best elements of that show and combines them with thrilling political intrigue straight out of "The Americans." The result is a political thriller with space as a backdrop, rather than just a sci-fi series that includes some espionage. This is why the best scenes in "Star City" have nothing to do with space, yet remain very much connected to the Soviet space program.

As fantastical as "Star City" gets as it delves deeper into its alternate timeline, it still incorporates many historical facts, such as the introduction of Lakshmi Chadha (Priya Kansara) in Episode 4. Lakshmi arrives in this week's episode as the newest hire for the Soviet space program, brought in by Rhys Ifans' unnamed Chief Designer. We don't normally see stories set in the Soviet Union showcase foreigners in Hollywood, let alone skilled workers arriving for such an important project as this. Like most of "Star City," however, this storyline is based on real history.

When /Film spoke with the creators of "Star City" before the season premiere, Ben Nedivi explained how the character of Lakshmi came to be. "It came from our research into the Soviet Union. Something that surprised us was how much of that was happening, actually," Nedivi said, referring to immigration into the U.S.S.R. "The influence the Soviet Union had on the world at that time was enormous [...] They loved bringing you into their country and both taking advantage of your knowledge and intellect, in the case of Lakshmi, but also another way to show the power of the government and the system, the Soviet system."