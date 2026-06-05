The Best Scenes In Apple TV's Star City Have Nothing To Do With Space

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Star City" Season 1, Episode 3, "Bad Dancer."

Every new show has its turning point episode, and you usually know it when you see it. While the best television pilots tend to get all the credit for introducing viewers to a world and making a strong first impression, there comes a time when the writers have to kick things into a new gear and come out swinging with an episode that properly sets the tone for what's to come.

We may have just seen that with this week's installment of Apple TV's "Star City," titled "Bad Dancer." Picking up in 1970 after a minor time jump, Episode 3 continues to develop these characters as the space race heats up to a boiling point. Ostensibly, the bulk of the plot concerns Russia's next lunar landing in order to establish a base on the moon. Although this builds to a show-stopping crescendo where the mission goes haywire and Solly McLeod's cosmonaut Sasha Polivanov (who may or may not be related to a key "For All Mankind" character) is forced to abort the planned touchdown, the real highlight of the hour proves to be something very different ... and not involving space whatsoever.

In other words, this is when "Star City" firmly establishes itself as a political thriller with space as a backdrop, rather than a sci-fi series that happens to include politics and espionage. The best moments in the episode are completely grounded. One involves a tense shakedown at a security checkpoint outside Star City, while the other is a continuation of a classic spy trope with KGB operative (and future "For All Mankind" villain) Irina Morozova (Agnes O'Casey) finding her work life and personal life on a collision course. This is "Star City" at its best.