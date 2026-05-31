Star City's Best Character Doesn't Have A Name For An Important Historical Reason

"Star City" is a phenomenal show. It takes the best parts of "For All Mankind" and filters them through the kind of Cold War spy intrigue "The Americans" excelled at. There are still thrilling moments of space exploration and the dangers therein, and plenty of science jargon to satisfy space nerds. But it's the spy intrigue that makes this show stand out as more than just a prequel spin-off but something unique and justified in its existence.

One of the best characters in the show is one only ever referred to as the Chief Designer. As played by Rhys Ifans, the character is the man in charge of the Soviet space program, the person responsible for landing the first man on the Moon, and who is seeking to land the first woman, too. Ifans' Chief Designer is shrouded in mystery, commanding a lot of authority and capable of standing up to both politicians and the KGB, but also the character we know the least about in "Star City."

This, it turns out, has a very good historical reason.

The Chief Designer in "Star City" is inspired by a very real person, Sergei Korolev, who similarly was the chief designer of the Soviet program. Like Ifans' character, Korolev's identity was a not well known.

"His identity was extremely secret, so nobody in Soviet Russia knew who he was during his lifetime," historian Asif Siddiqi told Smithsonian magazine. "If you were employed in his workplace, you were allowed to know who he was. But it's true that if you picked up a newspaper in the early '60s, it would say, 'We have an interview with the chief designer.'"