Apple TV's Best Sci-Fi Show Has A Spin-Off – And Fans Of The Americans Should Pay Attention

Apple TV's "For All Mankind" may be ending with season 6 (for a good reason), but the show's universe is just getting started. The original series takes place in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union won the space race by reaching the Earth's moon before the U.S. This creates a ripple effect wherein the two superpowers never cease competing in matters of science and technology, giving rise to a far better timeline where humanity reaches the cosmos.

This eventually leads to humanity colonizing Mars, with "For All Mankind" season 5 promising to take the show even deeper into anime territory in that respect. But "Star City" promises to take us back to the beginning and reveal a different side of the space race. Indeed, the upcoming spin-off series will retell the story of the Moon landing from the perspective of the Soviet Union. And rather than being a hopeful tale about the indomitable human spirit like its predecessor, it looks like a reverse version of "The Americans."

That's right: I mean the FX period spy TV drama starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as two KRB officers who pose as a married American couple in the 1980s, juggling their roles as parents to their U.S.-born children and their duties as Soviet agents.

The "Star City" trailer (see above) does, in fact, make the show feel more like a proper spy thriller exploring the dangers and costs of working under the Soviet regime than a story about the incredible achievement of reaching the moon. However, this also makes the spin-off come across as more than an excuse to revisit this particular universe. Most notably, it takes place in the 1960s and early '70s, which means we'll get to see how, exactly, reaching the moon first impacted the Soviet Union.