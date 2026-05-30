One Of Star City's Main Characters Could Have A Hidden Connection To For All Mankind

T-minus 10 seconds until liftoff — of spoilers, that is — for Episodes 1 and 2 of "Star City."

Is anyone else suddenly in the mood to go back and re-watch all of "For All Mankind" Season 1? "Star City" is only two episodes in, but the Apple TV spin-off/prequel has already done an incredible job of throwing us right back into the thick of the Cold War-set space race, a period of time taking place concurrently with the debut season of its parent show. In place of go-getter astronauts Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and lovable best bud Gordo (Michael Dorman), however, we're focused squarely on the exploits of a handful of Soviet cosmonauts and their struggles to constantly stay ahead of their American rivals.

Our new cast of characters feature an assortment of fascinating figures — including Alice Englert's Anastasia Belikova, the first woman on the moon; Rhys Ifans' unnamed Chief Designer; young Irina Morozova (Agnes O'Casey), one of the biggest villains in "For All Mankind;" and Lyudmilla Raskova (Anna Maxwell Martin), the ruthless head of the KGB — but one in particular is bound to ring bells among the most astute viewers of "Star City." While the 1960s period setting would seem to minimize any overt references to "For All Mankind," a closer look at cosmonaut Sasha Polivanov (played by Solly McLeod) suggests otherwise.

Anything about that surname stand out to you? Maybe not, since "Star City" doesn't stop the show in its tracks to draw any parallels with its original series. But Season 5 recently introduced another Russian character, Leonid Polivanov (Costa Ronin), the embattled governor of Mars. There's plenty of evidence to suggest that the two may be father and son, adding a hidden (and fascinating) connection to "For All Mankind."