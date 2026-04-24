For All Mankind Season 5 Brings Back The Show's Biggest Villain

Spoilers ahead for "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 5, "Svoboda."

"For All Mankind" doesn't really do villains. One of Apple TV's best sci-fi shows (which is saying something considering the streamer's excellence in this area), it's an alternate history drama where the space race never ended, ushering in an era where science is the biggest priority. It's not that the series is lacking in tragedy or suspense, either. In fact, every season has at least one big disaster that results in lots of deaths, illustrating the human cost of space exploration and scientific breakthrough.

Nevertheless, "For All Mankind" doesn't focus on big bad evil characters. It has plenty of antagonistic figures, sure, particularly those who oppose missions into space or jeopardize missions through their incompetence. But traditional, mustache-twirling villains? Not so much, with one notable exception: Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova).

Morozova was first introduced in Season 4 as the new head of Roscosmos, the Soviet space agency. She's a seemingly nice enough politician who offers a helping hand to the former NASA director Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) and recruits her to continue her work after defecting to the Soviet Union. In reality, though, Morozova is anything but nice, as she's soon revealed to be the previously unseen KGB handler who was responsible for manipulating Margo into giving away trade secrets for years. On top of that, she rules Roscosmos with an iron grip, ensuring that anyone who disappoints her immediately vanishes without a trace. As such, Margo is essentially held hostage by Morozova for most of Season 4.

Basically, Morozova is the closest thing that this show has to a proper villain. Now, after being relieved of duty back in Season 4, "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 5, "Svoboda," has brought her back to wreak havoc once again.