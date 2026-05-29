Why Star City Is Secretly An Origin Story For The Best Villain In For All Mankind [Exclusive]

Spoilers ahead for the "Star City" premiere, "The Eyes."

Apple TV's "Star City" is more than a spin-off of the streamer's excellent sci-fi drama "For All Mankind." The two shows are very different, with "Star City" mixing space exploration and Cold War intrigue à la "The Americans." Indeed, the biggest surprise is just how tonally different the series is from "For All Mankind." Rather than simply re-imagining its parent show from a Soviet perspective, it's a spy thriller about how hard it is to do good work with the KGB breathing down your neck.

As a prequel, "Star City" connects to "For All Mankind" in crucial ways. Unexpectedly, its first episode, "The Eyes," specifically zeroes in on Irina Morozova (Agnes O'Casey), an idealistic young new member of the KGB surveillance department at Star City. Of course, the older version of Irina is the biggest villain on "For All Mankind," having evolved into a ruthless KGB and Roscosmos veteran who's caused a great deal of pain for the show's main characters. In "Star City," however, Irina has yet to become that person.

When /Film spoke with Ben Nedivi, the co-showrunner of "Star City," he noted that the series is essentially Irina's origin story:

"It was one of the things that inspired us to do this. I think what's fascinating about her is when you meet her on 'For All Mankind' in Season 4, she's a terrifying woman who you're scared whenever she opens her mouth, what she'll do."

"So, we thought in the great tradition of humanity, we're not born evil, and to see her start and to see her beginning that journey that takes us to where we [...] If you watch 'For All Mankind,' you understand where this ends up," Nedivi added.