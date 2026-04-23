Apple TV's For All Mankind Spin-Off Proves How The Best Sci-Fi Series Right Now Can Live Forever

"For All Mankind" is the best sci-fi show on Apple TV right now. It's a series full of optimism and a whole lot of love for science in general. Story-wise, the show takes place in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union put a person on the Moon before the U.S., resulting in a never-ending space race. In its ongoing fifth season, humanity has since colonized Mars and is on its way to searching for life on Jupiter. Indeed, one of the coolest things about the series is how its alternate timeline gives rise to fun speculative fiction, like streaming never happening in the "For All Mankind" universe.

Sadly, "For All Mankind" is officially set to end after Season 6, by which point its story will have reached the show's version of the 2020s. But before we get there, Apple TV will offer viewers an expanded look at the series' alternate timeline via a spin-off/prequel titled "Star City."

"Star City" takes us back in time to tell the same story as "For All Mankind," albeit from the point of view of the Soviet space agency Roscosmos. Except, this spin-off isn't really a simple retelling of the events of its parent show. Rather, the marketing suggests "Star City" will be closer to the acclaimed spy TV drama "The Americans" (only with cosmonauts).

Now that the show's full-length trailer is out (see above), it's safe to say that "Star City" looks just as great as it reads on paper. More than that, however, it feels truly different from "For All Mankind," so much so that it suggests there's a way for this fictional universe to continue on indefinitely — namely, by producing even more shows that depict its version of the global space race from the points of view of different countries.