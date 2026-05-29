Apple TV's Star City Is An Origin Story For A Surprising For All Mankind Character

That's one small step for man, one giant spoiler for Episodes 1 and 2 of "Star City."

"For All Mankind" might be ending with its sixth season next year, but the space race is only heating up in "Star City." Even if the spin-off/prequel series to the original Apple TV hit might be sliding under the radar a bit, don't let that stop you from getting sucked in by a very different show from what space enthusiasts are likely used to. Best described as the bureaucratic dysfunction of "Chernobyl" meeting the paranoid Cold War thriller vibes of "The Americans," "Star City" is set concurrently with the first season of "For All Mankind" and tells the story of the historic moon landing from the Soviet Union's perspective — and, as it turns out, from that of a surprising character featured ever-so-briefly in the parent series.

Meet Anastasia Belikova (Alice Englert), the first woman to step foot on the moon in this alternate-history universe. Her character was glimpsed way back in Season 1 of "For All Mankind" (then played by actor Rita Khrabrovitsky) through grainy, black-and-white news footage. Portrayed as yet another humiliating setback for NASA and the United States at large after losing the race to the moon, this event otherwise doesn't linger long in the minds of most viewers. Indeed, we had the exploits of hot-shot pilot and scene-stealer Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) to focus on instead.

Not so in "Star City." Here, Anastasia's origins are explored over the course of the show's first two episodes (and beyond), adding all sorts of surprising layers to her personality, backstory, and her harrowing mission to the moon that we never could've anticipated. The result is a fascinating example of a series filling in gaps that fans may not have even known existed.