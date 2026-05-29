For All Mankind's Killer Season 5 Cliffhanger Ending Explained By Showrunner [Exclusive]

T-minus 10 seconds until spoilers for the "For All Mankind" Season 5 finale.

"For All Mankind" Season 5 has come to an end, its Mars revolution story has concluded (for better or worse), and the show's larger story about the search for extraterrestrial life has borne fruit. Indeed, as the episode draws to a close, we hit all the big staples of a "For All Mankind" season finale, with a montage resolving loose threads and a big jump forward in time that introduces another decade.

But something's different this time. Rather than an uplifting look at some new technology or human achievement, we get an ominous scene that takes place near a ringed planet and involves a derelict ship adrift in space — a vessel with no crew and a gaping hole, at that.

This is Mars-94, from all the way back in "For All Mankind" Season 3. It's a foreboding and otherwise mysterious moment straight out of an "Alien" movie or even the "Dead Space" video games. Speaking with /Film, showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert shed some light on this cliffhanger and how it adds a new mystery for Season 6.

"I think the moment before that with Kelly [played by Cynthy Wu] and her discovery is hopeful and optimistic and kind of like, 'Oh my God, where will this lead?' So, it did feel like an opportunity there at the end to leave the audience with something a little more mysterious," Nedivi explained. "It was more mystery that we were going for there in terms of this dead ship from the past of the show, but then that message at the end that you see on it does hint at, I think, where we're going next season and kind of this path to discovery."