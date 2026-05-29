Why The For All Mankind Season 5 Finale Failed Its Big Mars Revolution Story

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 5 finale of "For All Mankind."

From the beginning of Season 5, "For All Mankind" has been building to all-out violence erupting between the two main factions battling it out on Mars. The ongoing Martian revolution storyline has established very straightforward stakes: an entire population of working-class, blue collar colonists fighting against a billionaire entrepreneur dead-set on an automated workforce and a coalition of so-called M-6 Nations on Earth with a financial incentive to ensure that production on the Red Planet remains uninterrupted. Fictional conflicts don't get much more clear-cut than that — particularly when, on top of this, the show's writers add the threat of highly-trained military forces armed to the teeth and with orders to achieve their objectives at all costs.

Unfortunately, something seems to have been lost in translation somewhere along the way. Much of the Season 5 finale (titled "This Land is Our Land") treats this inevitable confrontation with all the weight and stakes it deserves ... until it doesn't. For Miles Dale's (Toby Kebbell) increasingly desperate (and Soviet-aided) rebels, protecting their planet and way of life is worth any sacrifice, whether it be diplomatic relations with Earth or even their very lives. Still, the episode goes out of its way to question their methods (mostly through Coral Peña's politically-neutral Aleida Rosales) and their willingness to spill blood to defend their homes — a judgment never once extended to the literal soldiers taking over the Happy Valley base. Once the episode essentially asks that we extend our sympathies to the aggressors while finger-wagging the "Marsies," it truly feels like its writers have lost the plot.

In rushing to take a mealy-mouthed "Both sides are wrong" stance, "For All Mankind" fails its most important arc and characters.