For All Mankind Season 5's Big Invasion Feels Straight Out Of A Beloved Sci-Fi Movie

This article contains spoilers for "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 9, "Sons and Daughters."

The Martian revolution that everyone saw coming in "For All Mankind" has escalated into all-out war. Season 5's penultimate episode, "Sons and Daughters," begins with the Off-Planet Expeditionary Force (the multinational military force of the Mars-6 Alliance) landing on Mars. This comes after last week's episode, in which the Martian forces decided to preemptively destroy the landing pads of the Kuznetsov Station on Goldilocks before OPEF forces could take control of the asteroid. That operation resulted in the death of an OPEF soldier, and it seems the OPEF has no intention of letting that go.

"Sons and Daughters" starts off with Alex (Sean Kaufman) and Lily (Ruby Cruz) in the Martian desert, at which point they stop in their tracks to look up in shock and awe — spaceships are landing. It's a mass invasion, a declaration of war, and the first big battle of the Martian Revolution.

It also looks a lot like the Harkonnen attack on Arrakeen from Denis Villeneuve's beloved sci-fi movie "Dune: Part One."

Indeed, the way the shot of the spaceships landing on Mars is presented — the vessels are covered in mist and dark except for their glaring spotlights — very much recalls Villeneuve's film. Like the OPEF's invasion of Mars, the Harkonnen conducted a sneak attack on Arrakis in "Dune: Part One," arriving in the middle of the night and quickly overwhelming its defenses. And just as the Harkonnen were after Arrakis' spice, the OPEF is invading Mars for resources (namely, iridium). Obviously, it's not a beat for beat recreation, but the Earth's forces are nevertheless vicious, ruthless, and kill everyone on sight, which is just one more thing they have in common with the Harkonnen.