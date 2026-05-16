For All Mankind Season 5 Forms An Unexpected Alliance That Changes Everything

Spoilers ahead for "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 8, "Brave New World."

The alternate timeline in Apple TV's "For All Mankind" is the gift that keeps on giving. The basic premise of the show is that the Soviet Union put a person on the Moon before the U.S. did in the 1960s. From there, the space race never really ended; rather, it escalated to establishing military and scientific bases on the Moon, colonizing Mars, and much more. The show has a lot of fun with this idea, with Season 5 even killing off the streaming era before it can really begin. Similarly, climate change never became an issue in the series' universe, while the internet remained a government network rather than a worldwide communication revolution. Still, there's a plot development in Season 5, Episode 8 ("Brave New World"), that changes everything for the show's alternate timeline.

You see, the Soviet Union is still a thing circa 2012 in the "For All Mankind" universe, though it looks very different from the Soviet Union in our world. In fact, the U.S. and the Soviet Union are both part of the Mars-6 Alliance and favor cooperation where it concerns the red planet, technically making them allies. Back on Earth, however, Cold War-era paranoia and lingering tensions continue well into the 21st century.

Now, "Brave New World" has introduced a wrench in the "For All Mankind" version of the Cold War, and it's all thanks to the show's biggest villain: former KGB head Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova). In this case, Irina cooks up a plot with the Russian governor of the Martian settlement Happy Valley to strike a deal. Namely, she wants the Soviet Union to form an alliance with the Martian revolutionaries against the rest of planet Earth.