How Dinosaurs Of The Wild West Could Be Like Yellowstone [Exclusive]

Director Luke Sparke made a name for himself last year with "Primitive War," which I called the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. It was a wildly ambitious, bonkers undertaking that set prehistoric creatures loose during the Vietnam War. Now, Sparke is back with another project, one that once again involves dinosaurs, albeit in a very different setting.

Inspired by the work of artist Shaun Keenan, Sparke's "Dinosaurs of the Wild West" takes dinosaurs to the Wild West, just as the title implies. Instead of a movie, this will be a TV show, one that gives the story more time to breathe. It's also going to take inspiration, in some ways, from the biggest modern Western around: "Yellowstone."

"This is going to be a series, and that makes it different and also gives me eight to ten hours to tell a story rather than just two, and in the world that it is," Sparke told /Film in an interview tied to the launch of the Kickstarter for his new show. Speaking further, he explained how Taylor Sheridan's beloved small-screen Western will influence his plans for this ambitious undertaking: