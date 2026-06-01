Luke Grimes Knows Why Audiences Love Marshals And Yellowstone So Much

As the first "Yellowstone" spin-off to debut following the end of the main show, "Marshals" has enjoyed widespread success. Much of that is simply down to the popularity of the mothership show, but star Luke Grimes thinks there's more to it. As the Kayce Dutton actor sees it, the show's setting is a big part of its draw, as well as the heroics of his own character which he described as a "classic trope."

When "Yellowstone" first started to gain popularity, it presented a conundrum for many of us. Who in the heck was watching this show? Nobody was talking about it and yet it was supposedly one of the biggest things on TV. Flash forward a few years and the success of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series is undeniable. Turns out the answer to our initial question was dads. Dads across the nation were watching this show, which went on to expand its audience to become a TV juggernaut before its fifth and final season wrapped up in 2024.

At that point, "Yellowstone" had become so big it had spawned a sprawling TV empire, with two prequel series and a handful of Taylor Sheridan shows in a similar vein, all of which were successful. As such, a continuation/spin-off show centered around Kayce Dutton was always going to be a big hit, and "Marshals" has proved as much. Variety previously reported that Grimes' procedural is the most-watched new series of the season and according to the actor a lot of that has to do with our modern way of life and the enduring appeal of escaping into a rural paradise.