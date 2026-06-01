Luke Grimes Knows Why Audiences Love Marshals And Yellowstone So Much
As the first "Yellowstone" spin-off to debut following the end of the main show, "Marshals" has enjoyed widespread success. Much of that is simply down to the popularity of the mothership show, but star Luke Grimes thinks there's more to it. As the Kayce Dutton actor sees it, the show's setting is a big part of its draw, as well as the heroics of his own character which he described as a "classic trope."
When "Yellowstone" first started to gain popularity, it presented a conundrum for many of us. Who in the heck was watching this show? Nobody was talking about it and yet it was supposedly one of the biggest things on TV. Flash forward a few years and the success of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series is undeniable. Turns out the answer to our initial question was dads. Dads across the nation were watching this show, which went on to expand its audience to become a TV juggernaut before its fifth and final season wrapped up in 2024.
At that point, "Yellowstone" had become so big it had spawned a sprawling TV empire, with two prequel series and a handful of Taylor Sheridan shows in a similar vein, all of which were successful. As such, a continuation/spin-off show centered around Kayce Dutton was always going to be a big hit, and "Marshals" has proved as much. Variety previously reported that Grimes' procedural is the most-watched new series of the season and according to the actor a lot of that has to do with our modern way of life and the enduring appeal of escaping into a rural paradise.
Luke Grimes thinks Montana and Kayce's heroics are the secret to Marshals' success
Luke Grimes thought the pitch for "Marshals" sounded like a "terrible" idea but he's fully onboard now. Clearly his initial doubts were unwarranted — at least in terms of ratings, which have been so good CBS renewed "Marshals" for a second season in the same month the show first aired.
During an interview with Parade, Grimes was asked why he thinks audiences connect with stories set in the "Yellowstone"-verse and why Kayce in particular has proved so popular. "I think part of it, like I was saying, is that scenery of the West," he said. "The mountains, it's some of the most photographable, most beautiful places on Earth." The actor went on to point out what he sees as widespread "romanticism about living in a place like that" and how many of us are enamored at the prospect of "being outside all day." He continued: "Especially the more and more we're all getting sucked into our computers and our phones and our cubicles."
But for Grimes it's not just the stunning vistas of Big Sky Country that appeal to viewers of "Marshals" and its predecessor. "I think with this show, there's something so great about the idea that you can be the good guy and go defeat the bad guy," added Grimes. "That's just a classic trope that I think we all like." Indeed it is. Unfortunately, "Marshals" thus far has struggled to figure out what it's actually about, with multiple storylines making for a bloated show that could be a lot better if it picked a lane. Hopefully, that will happen as it goes on but given the show's success it doesn't look like Grimes or anyone else involved needs to worry for now.