Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Biggest Easter Egg Is Hidden In Plain Sight

By all appearances, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" marks the start of a whole new phase in the journey of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it's in the title, after all), but don't mistake this for a reset that will have nothing to do with what came before. The MCU's initial "Spider-Man" trilogy may have wrapped up with 2021's "No Way Home," giving our main-universe Spidey a crossover for the ages with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions. However, it appears that experience will continue to linger well into the events of this summer's next big blockbuster.

Peter's past has everything to do with his present, apparently. That's one of the main messages that Holland and "Brand New Day" director Destin Daniel Cretton are honing in on this time around, and fans can see that for themselves through one particular Easter egg that's staring us all right in the face. It doesn't get much more obvious than the web-slinger's gorgeous-looking new suit, which marks a serious upgrade over his previous looks. But as much as the design itself resembles the hero's most comic-accurate one yet, there's actually a not-so-hidden, in-universe meaning behind why Peter would give himself a bit of a makeover.

In a new featurette released by Sony, Holland and Cretton reveal the hook behind this new outfit. According to the former, this was meant as an amalgamation of both Peter 2 and Peter 3 (as Maguire and Garfield's versions are referred to, respectively). As Holland explains: