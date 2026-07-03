A Spider-Man Movie Is Taking Over Netflix Ahead Of Brand New Day's Release
Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can ... including bending an entire streaming service to its will, apparently. All eyes are fixed on the impending arrival of "Brand New Day," the fourth solo movie for the character since Tom Holland took over as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a very different movie of his just made its debut on Netflix and is currently tearing it up. Maybe Marvel fans are feeling a little nostalgic these days, considering that it's been almost exactly 10 years since Holland first arrived on the scene of "Captain America: Civil War." Whatever the reason may be, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is now the recipient of some serious streaming love.
The Jon Watts-directed feature — the first "standalone" film (a term I use loosely considering, you know, the Tony Stark of it all) starring Holland's version of the hero — was recently made available to watch on Netflix on June 30, 2026, in the United States, and it's wasted no time at all rocketing up to the top of the charts. VOD/streaming ratings watchdog Flix Patrol made note of the perhaps not-so-unexpected success, pinpointing that "Homecoming" is now in the #3 spot in terms of this week's Top 10 most-watched movies.
There are a few ways to explain this performance. On one hand, this is a continuation of the typical "Netflix bump" trend. Movies or shows that aren't necessarily expected to arrive on the platform oftentimes receive a significant boost in viewership. (See "Breaking Bad" several years back, for one notable example, while "Madame Web" would be another and perhaps more relevant comparison.) On the other hand, well, there's just no denying the spider-hype in the air these days. Either way, "Homecoming" is benefiting from viewers going back to where it all began.
Spider-Man: Homecoming is a perfect watch for the Fourth of July weekend
Maybe there's a third and more all-encompassing reason for why "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is killing it on Netflix these days: the Fourth of July weekend celebrating the U.S.'s 250th birthday. Sure, everyone stateside will be busy with barbecues and pool parties and avoiding grisly injuries while setting off fireworks. (Seriously, don't become the next patient straight out of Season 2 of "The Pitt," folks.) But in the midst of it all, there's always something appealing about making time for some apt holiday viewing: "Independence Day," "Born on The Fourth of July," or even Brian De Palma's "Blow Out," for starters.
What if we add "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to that list? While perhaps not the most widely-beloved "Spider-Man" movie out there, there is a certain throwback vibe to the film that lends itself to some easy weekend viewing. It's the one that helped formally introduce Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ to the world, for instance, along with the rest of the character's supporting cast. The movie has a refreshing lack of world-ending stakes compared to any of the "Avengers" films as well, focusing specifically on Peter's struggles balancing school with his superhero work. It even takes place predominantly in the nation's capital, adding another July 4th connection into the mix.
Considering how far this version of the character has come since then, saving the world (and multiverse) a time or two and culminating in "Brand New Day," it makes perfect sense that viewers at home would be drawn to the one that started it all. Maybe a little baby-faced Spidey is exactly what the doctor ordered. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is now streaming on Netflix.