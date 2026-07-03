A Spider-Man Movie Is Taking Over Netflix Ahead Of Brand New Day's Release

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can ... including bending an entire streaming service to its will, apparently. All eyes are fixed on the impending arrival of "Brand New Day," the fourth solo movie for the character since Tom Holland took over as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a very different movie of his just made its debut on Netflix and is currently tearing it up. Maybe Marvel fans are feeling a little nostalgic these days, considering that it's been almost exactly 10 years since Holland first arrived on the scene of "Captain America: Civil War." Whatever the reason may be, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is now the recipient of some serious streaming love.

The Jon Watts-directed feature — the first "standalone" film (a term I use loosely considering, you know, the Tony Stark of it all) starring Holland's version of the hero — was recently made available to watch on Netflix on June 30, 2026, in the United States, and it's wasted no time at all rocketing up to the top of the charts. VOD/streaming ratings watchdog Flix Patrol made note of the perhaps not-so-unexpected success, pinpointing that "Homecoming" is now in the #3 spot in terms of this week's Top 10 most-watched movies.

There are a few ways to explain this performance. On one hand, this is a continuation of the typical "Netflix bump" trend. Movies or shows that aren't necessarily expected to arrive on the platform oftentimes receive a significant boost in viewership. (See "Breaking Bad" several years back, for one notable example, while "Madame Web" would be another and perhaps more relevant comparison.) On the other hand, well, there's just no denying the spider-hype in the air these days. Either way, "Homecoming" is benefiting from viewers going back to where it all began.