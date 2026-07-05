Fallout Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Say it with me, folks: Okey dokey! As the superhero bubble continues its slow-motion pop, Hollywood has already pivoted towards its next safe haven with, you guessed it, video game adaptations. HBO has "The Last of Us," Netflix is committed to "Arcane" and "Castlevania" (among many others), and Prime Video is pushing its chips all the way to the middle of the table with the upcoming "God of War" and, of course, the critically-acclaimed "Fallout" TV series.

More than any other project, this post-apocalyptic thriller has taken arguably the most successful approach to any adaptation thus far. Rather than simply retread old ground and directly recreate the original "Fallout" games beat for beat, the show's creative team has instead opted to tell new stories with new characters set in between the margins of the official canon. This strategy has brought in a fresh audience while also appealing to the diehards, cramming this otherwise unique and distinctive adventure with Easter eggs, references, and cameos hearkening back to some of the most obscure aspects of the "Fallout" lore.

With two well-received seasons under its belt, the question inevitably turns to whether "Fallout" can keep the bad times rolling with its third season. There's every reason to believe that it will, but when can we expect that to happen, who will be involved this time around, and what will unfold next? Those are the biggest topics that need to be addressed. Luckily, that's exactly what we came here to do. What follows is everything we know about "Fallout" Season 3, compiled in one handy place. Don't say we never did anything for ya, vault dwellers!