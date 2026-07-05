Fallout Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Say it with me, folks: Okey dokey! As the superhero bubble continues its slow-motion pop, Hollywood has already pivoted towards its next safe haven with, you guessed it, video game adaptations. HBO has "The Last of Us," Netflix is committed to "Arcane" and "Castlevania" (among many others), and Prime Video is pushing its chips all the way to the middle of the table with the upcoming "God of War" and, of course, the critically-acclaimed "Fallout" TV series.
More than any other project, this post-apocalyptic thriller has taken arguably the most successful approach to any adaptation thus far. Rather than simply retread old ground and directly recreate the original "Fallout" games beat for beat, the show's creative team has instead opted to tell new stories with new characters set in between the margins of the official canon. This strategy has brought in a fresh audience while also appealing to the diehards, cramming this otherwise unique and distinctive adventure with Easter eggs, references, and cameos hearkening back to some of the most obscure aspects of the "Fallout" lore.
With two well-received seasons under its belt, the question inevitably turns to whether "Fallout" can keep the bad times rolling with its third season. There's every reason to believe that it will, but when can we expect that to happen, who will be involved this time around, and what will unfold next? Those are the biggest topics that need to be addressed. Luckily, that's exactly what we came here to do. What follows is everything we know about "Fallout" Season 3, compiled in one handy place. Don't say we never did anything for ya, vault dwellers!
When does Fallout Season 3 premiere?
This is a story all about the end of the world, after all, so you can't blame us for kicking things off with a bit of bad news. No, it's not quite as disturbing as the Earth getting ravaged by nuclear attacks and ending civilization as we know it, but bear with us here for a second. Unfortunately, no release date for the "Fallout" Season 3 premiere has been announced just yet. Season 2 ended in February of 2026, so nobody accustomed to how modern streaming television works should've anticipated a speedy turnaround. The good news is that Season 3 is confirmed to be happening, as Prime Video announced the renewal back in May of 2025. Now, it's just a matter of playing the waiting game.
There are some more promising developments on that front, however. Filming is currently ongoing after first commencing in May of this year, based on a recent social media post by "Fallout" actor Dave Register reposted on Reddit, with expectations of wrapping in September. If this next season sticks to the production schedule of the prior two, that likely means we can look forward to the third installment arriving on Prime Video sometime in mid-to-late 2027. That might test the patience of any radioactive wastelander, but it's par for the course when it comes to big-budget television shows with a wealth of visual effects, a large ensemble, and fan expectations of nothing short of perfection.
If that still sounds like an unbearable wait, well, at least we have Walton Goggins reprising his role as the Ghoul in the "Fallout 76" expansion to keep us occupied in the meantime.
What are the plot details for Fallout Season 3?
For once, figuring out the future storylines of an adaptation like "Fallout" isn't as easy as simply looking at the various video games. Season 2 of the Prime Video series famously took its cues from the "Fallout: New Vegas" game released in 2010, but only in the broadest of strokes. The show still found time and space to step off the beaten path and do its own thing entirely. It's a safe bet to say that Season 3 will be more of the same in that regard, making it all but impossible to predict where things may go next.
But that doesn't mean we don't have any solid clues to examine. Season 2 ended with signposts leading in several tantalizing directions. Macaulay Culkin's scene-stealing casting as Lacerta Legate was a major highlight, but a twist in the finale indicated that he may return to play an even bigger villainous role in Season 3. Not to be outdone, the episode went even further and set up a certain game-centric plot device that could be getting the small screen treatment as well. Indeed, its post-credits scene teased the Liberty Prime mech, which has the potential of rewriting everything we thought we knew about where this journey would take our characters next.
And, of course, we have our fan-favorite trio of characters to follow. Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) finally had their emotional reunion, which hopefully means they'll spend much more time together than apart in the coming season. Meanwhile, our lovable Ghoul set off by himself to Colorado in search of his wife and child, confirmed to be alive after being preserved in cryo all along. Altogether, Season 3 has the makings of the most ambitious installment of "Fallout" yet.
Who is in the cast of Fallout Season 3?
We've already mentioned the familiar faces that are bound to return for "Fallout" Season 3. The core cast remains intact, including Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard/the Ghoul, Moisés Arias as Lucy's brother Norm, Frances Turner as Cooper's wife Barbara, Annabel O'Hagan as vault Overseer Stephanie Harper, Dave Register as her hapless husband Chet, and Kyle MacLachlan as the now-memoryless antagonist Hank MacLean. As for unconfirmed supporting cast members, we have to include the likes of Macaulay Culkin as Lacerta Legate, Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson, Sarita Choudhury as Lee Moldaver, and Justin Theroux as the mysterious Robert House.
But what about new additions? Well, that's where things get even more exciting. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that "Breaking Bad" and "Westworld" alum Aaron Paul will join the action in an undisclosed role. Recently, however, even more casting news made the rounds. According to another Deadline report, three new talents are also set to debut in the world of "Fallout" — "Star Wars: The Acolyte" scene-stealer Manny Jacinto, character actor Emily Mortimer, and rising star Thomasin McKenzie. Again, no details have been released regarding which characters they might be playing, but fans can rest assured that "Fallout" will continue to spare no expense when it comes to its A-list cast.
Who are the showrunners of Fallout Season 3?
A production as expansive as "Fallout" is the definition of a team effort, but even the biggest collaborations are the responsibility of a very select handful of leaders. The Prime Video series counts Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet as its two co-creators and co-showrunners, having been integral part of the show since its very beginning. They both serve as executive producers and have been credited writers on several episodes thus far, with those job titles almost certainly set to resume throughout Season 3.
But, wait, there's more! The series is also the brainchild of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, two of the minds behind "Westworld" (which likely explains the casting of Aaron Paul) who also serve as executive producers and have also directed episodes of "Fallout" throughout the first and second seasons.To nobody's surprise, original video game developer Bethesda has also remained a key creative partner through executive producer Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, a familiar name among gamers after directing several of the original "Fallout" titles, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.
All of the above are reported to return for Season 3. While we await the completion of filming and the release of a teaser trailer, both seasons of "Fallout" are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to /Film as more details come in.