The Fallout Season 2 Finale Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Spoilers follow.

Now that Amazon Studios' "Fallout" adaptation has established its world and audiences have bought into its peculiar retro-futuristic nuclear wasteland, it's time to get weird. This season of the show started with a visit to Area 51 and the sight of a literal alien, then continued with not one, but a whole army of Deathclaws (and even one deployed in combat). This is the season where "Fallout" unveiled Caesar's Legion and the army of Roman Empire LARP-ers who crucify their prisoners.

Despite being a show with nuanced commentary about politics and capitalism and how big corporations ruin the world for profit, "Fallout" is also a deeply silly TV show. This comes from the source material, which is heavily rooted in pulp fiction and B-movies. It gives this world a unique aesthetic while serving a deeper purpose. The franchise gets away with some truly horrific stuff — from gore and violence to disturbing Vault-Tec experiments — because it can also laugh at silly things.

And yet, "Fallout" saved its weirdest reveal for the very end. The season 2 finale wrapped up several storylines, like the one involving Lucy (Ella Purnell) and her dad (Kyle MacLachlan), and the return of the NCR. The finale also opened up a few new stories for season 3, like the super mutant voiced by Ron Perlman, the Enclave's plan, and whatever is going on with Thaddeus.

At the very end, in a post-credits scene, we see Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer) deciding to squash his opposition by bringing in the most powerful weapon from the games. Enter Liberty Prime Alpha. Though the blueprints don't really do it justice, don't think this is just another power armor. No, sir. Liberty Prime is how "Fallout" goes full mecha.