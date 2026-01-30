Fallout Season 2 Shows A New Side Of Ghouls And We Need To Talk About It

War never changes ... and neither do spoilers. This article discusses major details from "Fallout" season 2, episode 7.

There's no other (fictional) dystopia quite like the world of "Fallout." Its retrofuturistic aesthetic alone gives the franchise a unique design that adds to its sociopolitical commentary. McCarthyism, in particular, is a core theme of the "Fallout" video games, and the property's setting looks and feels very much like the worst part of the U.S. in the 1940s and '50s (even after a nuclear armageddon). Likewise, the darkly comedic tone of the games and the stellar "Fallout" TV series adaptation adds a layer of satire to this universe that helps drive home its anticapitalist themes. That's not to say the games and the TV show don't get silly, though, as evidenced by their inclusion of actual aliens.

Then there are the ghouls. As seen in the first season of the "Fallout" TV series, ghouls are people who've been exposed to an excess of radiation over an extended period of time. It's a tragic condition that eventually turns those afflicted with it into feral zombies, although they can stave this off and retain their mental capacities by ingesting a tricky-to-find substance — the same one that the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) takes on the show. Yet, for as much as both the series and the "Fallout" games have already explored ghoul physiology, something quite unexpected happens to Maximus's (Aaron Moten) ghoul buddy Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) in "Fallout" season 2's penultimate episode.

Thaddeus, recall, initially assumed he was turning into a ghoul when he survived being shot by a crossbow and his foot regenerated after it was crushed. Now, however, he appears to have a second, autonomous mouth growing on his chest, and his right arm has fallen off. Is this normal ghoul stuff?