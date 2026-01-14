Fallout Season 2 Name-Drops The Most Disturbing Bio-Weapon From The Games

Major spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 5, and its source material ahead.

"Fallout" season 2 has been packed with shocking reveals so far. Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) has turned out to be more dangerous than he seems, and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) has gradually revealed his direct involvement with the apocalypse during his final months as Cooper Howard. Elsewhere, Norm (Moisés Arias) is pretending to be Bud Askins' successor to glean more about Vault-Tec's schemes from its employees, which leads him to an abandoned company facility in this season's fifth episode.

Last week, as you may recall, one of Vault-Tec's aforementioned company men began to tell Norm about a mysterious Phase 2 for the company's Future Enterprise Ventures, which is apparently "very important to the experiment" being carried out within all the vaults. After using Barbara Howard's (Frances Turner) abandoned terminal in the latest episode, Norm discovers exactly what he was talking about — namely, the Forced Evolutionary Virus (or FEV). And while Norm's attempts to gather more intel are interrupted by another Vault-Tec employee, those familiar with the "Fallout" video games will know all about this deadly biological weapon.

As a reminder, "Fallout" season 1 already established that Vault-Tec conducted some grisly experiments in its vaults, and the original games only further explore this in greater and more graphic detail. The Forced Evolutionary Virus, however, is much more dangerous than any twisted psychological test or parasitic fungi that Vault-Tec has previously inflicted upon its hapless vault-dwellers. Rather, the FEV is a human-made megavirus created by West Tek before the War, and it has the ability to alter living creatures' DNA on a fundamental level. Now, thanks to season 2, we know that Cooper's wife Barb (Frances Turner) was also the overseer of this horrific experiment to boot.