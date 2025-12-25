Fallout Season 2 Proves That Hank MacLean Is More Dangerous Than He Seems

Spoilers for the second episode of "Fallout" season 2 ahead.

"Fallout" season 1 gradually reveals that Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) is not who we're initially led to believe. The series begins with Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) leaving Vault 33 to traverse the Wasteland in search of her abducted father. Since we initially share Lucy's warm perspective on Hank, we operate on the assumption that he's an innocent bystander and a victim of the mysterious Moldaver's (Sarita Choudhury) nefarious schemes. Unfortunately, the season 1 finale delivers a shocking twist, revealing that Hank was actually responsible for the destruction of Shady Sands, where his wife, Rose, resided at the time. This moment is the emotional turning point for both Lucy and "Fallout," as it proves the company Vault-Tec has been systemically subjugating surface settlements and will stoop to any level to maintain its stronghold.

But while season 1 cemented Hank as a major antagonist, the first two episodes of season 2 paint the character in a truly heinous light. Episode 2 opens with a flashback showing Maximus' (Aaron Moten) memory of the day his home, Shady Sands, was razed to the ground. This sequence brings Hank's atrocities into greater focus: We learn that Shady Sands was on the verge of removing radiation from its drinking water, with Maximus' dad successfully testing a device that could've bolstered community life. Rebuilding such a huge settlement in the post-apocalyptic U.S. would've been a huge feat unto itself, and Shady Sands could've become a shining beacon of hope for other surface dwellers.

But these plans — which included agricultural development that could have improved the economy and living conditions — were cruelly dashed. Instead, Hank dropped a bomb with a failsafe that destroyed the settlement, along with any hopes for a brighter future. And he didn't stop there.