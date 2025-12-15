How David Lynch Prepared Kyle MacLachlan For The Fallout Universe [Exclusive]

Amazon Prime's "Fallout" adaptation is back for a second season, which means we'll see much more of Kyle MacLachlan's antagonist, Hank MacLean. So how does MacLachlan, a veteran actor who's starred in everything from "Twin Peaks" to "Sex and the City," balance the show's intense darkness with its funnier moments?

MacLachlan spoke exclusively to /Film's BJ Colangelo about the hit show's sophomore season, and unsurprisingly, the actor said that he learned how to juggle this sort of thing while working on "Twin Peaks," an incredibly disturbing show that was, simultaneously, extraordinarily funny. "I'm following the tone of the show, really, which is serious issues, topics, but dealt with in really an offbeat, absurd way," MacLachlan said. "And God knows I've cut my teeth on the absurd working with writer-director David Lynch over the years," he continued, referencing the late co-creator of "Twin Peaks" who helmed other surreal and borderline deranged projects like "Mulholland Drive" and "Eraserhead."

As MacLachlan said, his time working with his close friend Lynch on a wide variety of projects — including Lynch's "Dune" adaptation and the "Twin Peaks" revival in 2017 — gave him a unique ability to handle tonal shifts. "So I do understand what's asked for, so I lean into just the dark humor, I guess," he said before addressing Colangelo's question about creating a "fun" villain: