Fallout Season 2 Turns An Obscure Game Substory Into A Key Plot Element

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 1

We all knew that Mr. House (Justin Theroux) was coming for "Fallout" season 2, but we weren't ready for the impact he'd make right away ... especially because he's using tools that he absolutely doesn't have access to in Bethesda's "Fallout: New Vegas" video game. The RobCo tycoon is introduced in an early flashback sequence, embarking on a surprisingly hands-on mission to test a chunky brain control chip on a hostile construction worker. The scene is impressive and establishes Robert Edwin House as a calculating, conniving villain in a way that fits his theme as a control-obsessed tycoon and the heavily implied chief instigator of the nuclear apocalypse.

Viewers who are familiar with "Fallout: New Vegas" may find this turn of events somewhat surprising, though, because Mr. House isn't what you'd call a mind control enthusiast in the game. In fact, the only character in the "Fallout" franchise who uses brain control implants that may make the test subject's head explode is a far less prominent character. In "Fallout 3," the player may encounter an unnamed scientist known only as the Surgeon, who experiments on super mutant and ghoul brains at the Red Racer trike factory. It appears that "Fallout" season 2 has lifted this comparatively minor corner of the video game series ... and based on the attention the season premiere gives to the gadget, it certainly seems that the humble side quest mind control chip from the games will be a truly major plot device in the live-action adaptation.