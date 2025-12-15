Kyle MacLachlan And The Fallout Team Understood Fan Concerns About The Show [Exclusive]

By now, Kyle MacLachlan knows a thing or two about intense fans. After all, he originated the role of FBI agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch's surrealist classic "Twin Peaks" when it premiered in 1990 and returned for the aptly named revival series "Twin Peaks: The Return" in 2017. Playing Hank MacLean on Prime Video's "Fallout" adaptation, he's now in a franchise that has existing fans from the video games — so how does he handle that pressure?

"I think all of us from top to bottom felt coming into this world that we wanted to honor the existing world and to recreate as best we could, the vibe and the energy and the sensibility of Fallout, of the number of different Fallouts. So there was a great attention paid to that," MacLachlan told /Film's own BJ Colangelo in a recent interview, speaking to the complexities of adapting a popular video game that contains huge tonal shifts. "It's that juxtaposition of the music with what you see on screen, with some of the characters' reactions, some of the violence of course, which is extreme, pushed up against a kind of light-hearted score. So we were all really aware of that."

Based on how much fans like the first season, MacLachlan is optimistic about the response to season 2: