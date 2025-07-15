Why Kyle MacLachlan's Trey MacDougal Didn't Return In And Just Like That...

"And Just Like That..." the often joyless and turgid reboot of the flagship HBO series "Sex and the City," has brought some familiar faces from the original series back into the fray. No, there's no Samantha Jones — though her actress, Kim Cattrall, appeared in a presumably very expensive cameo at the end of season 2 — but two of Carrie Bradshaw's great loves, John "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), returned for the revival. (Big died on an exercise bike in the first-ever episode, though, so that barely counts.) Alongside Carrie, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), a few old "Sex and the City" characters have popped up from time to time; Mario Cantone's Anthony Marentino is a prominent supporting character, and hell, even random socialite Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston) has made some appearances. So what about Charlotte's first husband, Trey MacDougal, played on the original series by Kyle MacLachlan?

During an episode of her podcast "Are You a Charlotte?" that aired in March 2025, Davis said that she had a great time working with MacLachlan, who was only supposed to stick around for a few episodes but ended up becoming a huge part of the show. "I loved working with Kyle MacLachlan so incredibly much," she said fondly. "We all really just fell madly in love with him, and he had to stay."

Not only that, but Davis said there was some talk of bringing MacLachlan back for "And Just Like That..." and writing a scene where, after years, Charlotte and Trey meet again in New York. "There was an idea that Trey [and] Kyle would come on in 'And Just Like That...' and then it didn't happen, and so Kyle and I had to talk about it 'cause I was kind of mad at him, I said 'Why didn't you come on? We wanted you to come on.'"

According to Davis, "I'm not saying too much, I hope Michael's not mad at me — but it had this incredible lead-up to me seeing Trey again and the thing that I loved most about this particular episode that did not happen is that Charlotte tells the friends that she has not communicated at all with Trey, which is kind of shocking in a way." (Michael, by the by, refers to Michael Patrick King, the showrunner on the revival series.)