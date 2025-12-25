Fallout Season 2: The Commonwealth Brotherhood, Explained
This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 2.
"Fallout" season 2 finally gives us an update on Maximus (Aaron Moten), who's become something of a Brotherhood of Steel hero after proving himself in the ending of "Fallout" season 1. Operating directly under Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer), the young knight seems instrumental to his chapter's plans ... that is, until other faction leaders come to conspire with Quintus and Maximus discovers the hard way where his true place in the chain of command is.
The reason behind the Brotherhood leaders' meeting is Quintus' attempt to lead a revolt against the mysterious but clearly powerful Commonwealth Brotherhood, as represented by late-episode arrival Paladin Harkness (Kumail Nanjiani). Fans of the "Fallout" video game series might have a decent idea why this particular faction elicits such fearful reactions in the other commanders, too. The Commonwealth Brotherhood is a battle-tested evolution of the "Fallout 3" Capital Wasteland Brotherhood, and a major presence in "Fallout 4."
The Commonwealth is basically the post-apocalyptic Boston and what's left of the state of Massachusetts, and it's a restless place where various factions and creatures run rampant. The Brotherhood leader who sets out to establish a presence over the place in "Fallout 4" is Arthur Maxson (Derek Phillips), a direct descendant of the entire Brotherhood's founder. In the nine years that have passed between the events of "Fallout 4" and the Prime Video show, it appears that the Commonwealth Brotherhood has only increased its influence and power. Granted, it's a bit of a surprise to see this East Coast faction play a role in the stellar video game adaptation's season 2 trip to New Vegas, but I'm definitely not complaining.
The Commonwealth Brotherhood might bring the franchise's biggest surprise to the show
The other Brotherhood members make a big deal about the dangers their Commonwealth brethren pose, should an open conflict become necessary. This is probably a good thing when you consider that the Commonwealth Brotherhood has clearly survived the events of the game's War of the Commonwealth, where they were one of the factions that fought against the high-tech cabal known as the Institute. Since they're still called the Commonwealth Brotherhood, it seems that they canonically won the conflict — which, in turn, may have given them access to all sorts of Institute technology.
Speaking of technology, there's one more thing that may cause the other Brotherhood chapters to tread lightly. In the games, the Commonwealth Brotherhood possesses the gigantic battle mech known as Liberty Prime, which is truly unlike any other figure in the franchise. The fearsome robot sees action in "Fallout 3" and can potentially be rebuilt in "Fallout 4." Since the Commonwealth Brotherhood seems to be at full strength on the show, it's probably safe to assume that the canon version of events has Liberty Prime at least mostly operational ... and perhaps a right power source, such as the one Maximus' faction recently acquired, might be just the thing to bring it back on the board. Since the central theme of "Fallout" season 2 seems to be to capture the original games more closely than ever, it wouldn't be all that surprising if we got to actually see the big lug in action at some point.
