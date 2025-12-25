Fallout Season 2: The Commonwealth Brotherhood, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 2.

"Fallout" season 2 finally gives us an update on Maximus (Aaron Moten), who's become something of a Brotherhood of Steel hero after proving himself in the ending of "Fallout" season 1. Operating directly under Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer), the young knight seems instrumental to his chapter's plans ... that is, until other faction leaders come to conspire with Quintus and Maximus discovers the hard way where his true place in the chain of command is.

The reason behind the Brotherhood leaders' meeting is Quintus' attempt to lead a revolt against the mysterious but clearly powerful Commonwealth Brotherhood, as represented by late-episode arrival Paladin Harkness (Kumail Nanjiani). Fans of the "Fallout" video game series might have a decent idea why this particular faction elicits such fearful reactions in the other commanders, too. The Commonwealth Brotherhood is a battle-tested evolution of the "Fallout 3" Capital Wasteland Brotherhood, and a major presence in "Fallout 4."

The Commonwealth is basically the post-apocalyptic Boston and what's left of the state of Massachusetts, and it's a restless place where various factions and creatures run rampant. The Brotherhood leader who sets out to establish a presence over the place in "Fallout 4" is Arthur Maxson (Derek Phillips), a direct descendant of the entire Brotherhood's founder. In the nine years that have passed between the events of "Fallout 4" and the Prime Video show, it appears that the Commonwealth Brotherhood has only increased its influence and power. Granted, it's a bit of a surprise to see this East Coast faction play a role in the stellar video game adaptation's season 2 trip to New Vegas, but I'm definitely not complaining.