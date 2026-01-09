Fallout Season 2: What Are Deathclaws And Why Is Everyone So Afraid Of Them?

War ... war never changes. And neither do spoilers. This article discusses major plot points from episode 4 of "Fallout" season 2.

Prime Video's "Fallout" adaptation takes a different approach to adapting video games than, say, "The Last of Us." Rather than try to faithfully translate the source material's story, which gamers have already experienced, the show succeeds by focusing on capturing the world and the tone of the games. Through exquisite production design, "Fallout" brings the retrofuturistic nuclear wasteland of the games to life. From the mighty Power Armors to the retro robots, weapons, and locales, watching the show feels like stepping into the games.

But it's not just the costumes and set dressing, because the world of "Fallout" is also a very dangerous place filled with very dangerous creatures. Whether it's mutant roaches, giant scorpions, or a very messed-up bear, there is no shortage of mutated beasts that can easily kill you in the wasteland. Still, none of them are nearly as terrifying as the mighty Deathclaw. This is the apex predator of the "Fallout" universe, and its most recognizable monster.

The Deathclaw finally makes its on-screen debut in episode 4 of the new season, as a frightening and practical puppet. We see it in flashbacks to the war before the bombs drop, then in the present when a group of Deathclaws attack Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

You might be wondering what exactly a Deathclaw is and why everyone is so terrified of it. Well, you've come to the right place. Here's what you need to know about the Deathclaw.